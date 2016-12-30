Unique (UPZS) Announces its Subsidiary PopsyCakes at Kennywood Amusement Park & Big Weekend for Unique Pizza Tap House

PITTSBURGH, PA--(Marketwired - Dec 30, 2016) - Unique Pizza and Subs Corporation ( OTC : UPZS) announces its wholly owned Subsidiary PopsyCakes LLC, "The First Cupcake on a Pretzel Stick", has begun selling its full line of products at Kennywood Amusement Park in West Mifflin PA. Founded in 1898, Kennywood is one of the oldest and most beloved amusement parks in America. They further announce its wholly owned Subsidiary The Unique Pizza Tap House in Murrieta, CA has an eventful New Year's Eve Weekend on Tap.

During the annual Holiday Lights at Kennywood Amusement Park thousands of happy guests stopped by the Kandy Kaleidoscope, Kennywood's wonderland emporium of confectioner delights and these happy guests bought out the entire inventory of PopsyCakes.

The Unique Pizza Tap House of Murrieta CA has four jam packed days of entertainment events scheduled for this New Year's Eve Weekend: Tonight -- come enjoy the UFC, Food, Beer/Drink Specials, our very Unique self-pouring beer system from IPourIt & watch the UFC 207 where Ronda Rousey will make her much anticipated return to the Octagon when she takes on Amanda Nunes.; Saturday -- New Year's Eve Last Stand Party --'Always Tappin Somethin Different' as we bring in the New Year featuring Speakeasy Specials & Unique New Year's Eve food served all night long, plus a Giant Jenga Contest & so much more.; Sunday -- Any Given Sunday -- Breakfast, Football & Gridiron Fun. Serving up Game day Specials all day long. Bring in 2017 watching your favorite NFL team fight for its Playoffs spot during the last week of the NFL regular season; Monday is College Bowl Day, come out and watch all of the New Year's Bowl Games & enjoy our food & drink specials. These events will bring large crowds of happy people to The Unique Pizza Tap House, so come early and stay late. For event questions, group reservations or to order food to go call (951) 445-4769.

President of PopsyCakes Marc Falcone said "It is an honor to be associated with such a highly regarded family orientated amusement park that has a rich and storied 110 year tradition. Kennywood has been making a lifetime of happy memories for generations of families and PopsyCakes is proud to be a part of that tradition. The Unique Pizza Tap House is the place to be this weekend, so if you are in the Murrieta area stop by and enjoy the Unique food, cold beer, entertainment and warm service!"

Unique Pizza franchises pizza and sub restaurants throughout the United States. With a limited menu of pizzas, subs, calzones, salads, and beverages, the company is primarily focused on takeout and delivery services with limited full size restaurants. The company has three wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Unique Pizza Tap House and PopsyCakes and a partnership to market and distribute all Christopher Street Products.

