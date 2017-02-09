Unisync Commences Production of New Image Apparel for Air Canada

TORONTO, ON --(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - Unisync Corp. (TSX VENTURE: UNI): Air Canada unveiled today its new corporate image, which includes new employee uniforms manufactured by Unisync Group Limited ("Unisync Group"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Unisync Corp. Approximately 25,000 Air Canada employees and 5,000 Air Canada Express employees in various job functions including pilots, flight attendants, sales and customer service agents, concierge, technicians, ramp and cargo employees will be wearing the new uniforms.

Unisync Group has been Air Canada's uniform provider since 2015 and worked extensively with Air Canada and Canadian designer Christopher Bates over the last 2 years. The teams worked together for what has ultimately resulted in the unveiling of Air Canada's new uniform today. Unisync Group's own in-house design team, taking inspiration from the dresswear uniform design, created the "below the wing" uniforms worn by the technicians, ramp and cargo employees to achieve a consistent look for all Air Canada employees.

Unisync Group COO, B. James Bottoms, commented: "Today's events are an accumulation of many months of hard work and dedication for both Unisync Group and Air Canada. We are very proud of what we have accomplished as a company and have positioned our organization as a leading provider of uniform services to the airline industry."

Air Canada's Managing Director - Brand, Andrew Shibata stated: "Today is an important day for both Air Canada and Unisync. We wanted to provide our employees with a uniform that delivered on functionality, comfort and durability, but, more importantly, we wanted them to feel and look good so that they can provide the very best service to our customers. After years of hard work, fabric testing, employee evaluation phases and thousands of samples, we were finally able to share our new uniform with the world. This wouldn't have been possible without our partner Unisync Group and its team of knowledgeable and passionate employees."

About Unisync

Unisync operates through two business segments: Unisync Group of Mississauga, Ontario, and Peerless Garments LP ("Peerless") of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Unisync Group is a leading customer-focused provider of corporate apparel, serving a list of leading Canadian iconic brands. Peerless specializes in the production and distribution of highly technical protective garments, military operational clothing and accessories for a broad spectrum of Federal, Provincial and Municipal government departments and agencies.

The combined operations of Unisync represent a vertically integrated enterprise with exceptional capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing and off-shore outsourcing, including state-of-the-art web based B2B ordering, distribution and program management systems.

For more information on our capabilities, products and services please visit our website at www.unisyncgroup.com.

