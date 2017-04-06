Unisync Corporate Developments

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Unisync Corp. (TSX VENTURE: UNI) ("Unisync") is pleased to advise that it has granted a total of 150,000 stock options at $2.65 to officers and employees in accordance with its stock option plan approved at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2016 and accepted for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange on June 13, 2016. The options are for a term of five years and vest at the rate of one-fifth annually in arrears.

Unisync is a vertically integrated Canadian enterprise with exceptional capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing and off-shore outsourcing, including state-of-the-art web based B2B ordering, distribution and program management systems.

For more information on our capabilities, products and services please visit our website at www.unisyncgroup.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Douglas F Good, Executive Chairman

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risk and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.