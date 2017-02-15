Unisync Selected as Uniform Provider to G4S Canada

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Unisync Corp. (TSX VENTURE: UNI) ("Unisync") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Unisync Group Limited ("UGL") has been selected by G4S Canada to design, manufacture and distribute G4S uniforms to their 8,000 employees across Canada. This multi-year agreement represents a culmination of two years of testing both Unisync's award winning product quality and customer focused suite of fulfillment services.

"We are very excited at the feedback we have received from G4S on the new jacket design we rolled out in Fall 2016." Commented UGL Account Executive, Naomi Meghory. "We strive to always surpass the expectations of a uniform from a required garment to a desired garment. We knew we hit the mark with the new jacket design when G4S non-uniformed corporate employees began asking to purchase the jacket."

Positioned in 100 countries, G4S is the leading global integrated security solutions company employing 600,000 professionals worldwide. Unisync is pleased to welcome this globally recognized brand to our portfolio of distinguished clients which includes major corporations such as Air Canada, TELUS, Loblaws and Purolator.

Peter Panaritis, CEO, G4S Canada said, "It is essential that our uniforms carry clear, quality markings that express G4S' vision and values as well as meeting our customer's requirements. A quality uniform helps instil a sense of pride and responsibility in our employees. And our uniforms must deliver functional benefits, like wearer safety."

Unisync operates through two business segments: UGL of Mississauga, Ontario and Peerless Garments LP ("Peerless") of Winnipeg, Manitoba. UGL is a leading customer-focused provider of corporate apparel, serving a list of Canadian iconic brands. Peerless specializes in the production and distribution of highly technical protective garments, military operational clothing and accessories for a broad spectrum of Federal, Provincial and Municipal government departments and agencies. Unisync is a vertically integrated

Canadian enterprise with exceptional capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing and off-shore outsourcing, including state-of-the-art web based B2B ordering, distribution and program management systems.

For more information on our capabilities, products and services please visit our website at www.unisyncgroup.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Carmin Garofalo

President

Unisync Group Limited

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risk and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.