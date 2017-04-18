Unitas Global and Canonical to Provide Fully-Managed Custom OpenStack Cloud for Enterprise Deployments

LOS ANGELES, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Unitas Global, the leading enterprise hybrid cloud solution provider, and Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, the leading operating system for container, cloud, scale out, and hyperscale computing, announce they will provide a new fully-managed and hosted OpenStack private cloud to enterprise clients around the world.

This partnership, developed in response to growing enterprise demand to consume open source infrastructure, OpenStack and Kubernetes without the need to build in-house development or operations capabilities, will enable enterprise organizations to focus on strategic Digital Transformation initiatives rather than day-to-day infrastructure management.

This partnership, along with Unitas Global's large ecosystem of system integrators and partners, will enable customers to choose an end-to-end infrastructure solution to design, build, and integrate custom private cloud infrastructure based on OpenStack. It can then be delivered as a fully-managed solution anywhere in the world allowing organizations to easily consume the private cloud resources they need without building and operating the cloud itself.

Private cloud solutions provide predictable performance, security and the ability to customize the underlying infrastructure. This new joint offering combines Canonical's powerful automated deployment software and infrastructure operations with Unitas Global's infrastructure and guest-level managed services in data centers globally.

"Canonical and Unitas Global combine automated, customizable OpenStack software alongside fully-managed private cloud infrastructure, providing enterprise clients with a simplified approach to cloud integration throughout their business environment," explains Grant Kirkwood, CTO and Founder, Unitas Global. "We are very excited to partner with Canonical to bring this much-needed solution to market, enabling enhanced growth and success for our clients around the world."

"By partnering with Unitas Global, we are able to deliver a flexible and affordable solution for enterprise cloud integration utilizing cutting-edge software built on fully-managed infrastructure," comments Arturo Suarez, BootStack Product Manager, Canonical. "At Canonical, it is our mission to drive technological innovation throughout the enterprise marketplace by making flexible, open source software available for simplified consumption wherever needed, and we are looking forward to working side-by-side with Unitas Global to deliver upon this promise."

To learn more about Unitas Global, visit www.unitasglobal.com.

For more information about Canonical BootStack, visit https://www.ubuntu.com/cloud/openstack/managed-cloud.

About Unitas Global

Unitas Global is a leading provider of enterprise hybrid cloud solutions. The Unitas Enterprise Private Cloud (EPC) solution provides clients with custom, highly secure and dedicated cloud-based IT environments that are easy-to-consume, fully managed and backed by an end-to-end SLA, guaranteeing application uptime. By offloading day-to-day infrastructure operations to Unitas Global, our clients are able to refocus and optimize their internal IT resources toward their business-centric initiatives. Unitas is headquartered in Los Angeles, with clients and locations spanning the globe. For more information, please visit www.unitasglobal.com.

About Canonical

Canonical is the company behind Ubuntu, the leading OS for container, cloud, scale-out and hyperscale computing. 65% of large-scale OpenStack deployments are on Ubuntu, using both KVM and the pure-container LXD hypervisor for the world's fastest private clouds. Canonical provides enterprise support and services for commercial users of Ubuntu. Canonical leads the development of Juju, the model-driven operations system, and MAAS (Metal-as-a-Service), which creates a physical server cloud and IPAM for amazing data centre operational efficiency. Canonical is a privately held company.