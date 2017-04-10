Collaboration Combines Highly Connected Infrastructure with Industry-Leading Cloud Services to Offer Application Enablement, Multi-Cloud Orchestration and Extensive Global Reach

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - Unitas Global, the leading enterprise cloud solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Equinix, the global interconnection and data center company, and Microsoft Azure™ to deliver an end-to-end hybrid cloud solution that enables enterprises to consume public and private cloud services with full transparency and ease. Combining Unitas Global's expertise in designing, deploying, and managing hybrid cloud solutions, Equinix's data center and interconnection services, and Microsoft's Azure public cloud, the enterprise solution delivers application enablement and multi-cloud orchestration capabilities, as well as extensive global reach enabling connectivity into any market.

In a recent survey, Right Scale found hybrid cloud to be the preferred enterprise strategy in 2017. Of the enterprises they surveyed who have a strategy to use multiple clouds, the majority plan to use hybrid this year. The partnership between Unitas Global, Equinix, and Microsoft Azure eliminates the common challenges the enterprises face associated with designing, deploying, and managing hybrid cloud solutions, including security, connectivity, scale, and management of multiple cloud and infrastructure providers, simplifying the process for the enterprise customers.

"The partnership between Unitas, Equinix, and Microsoft Azure creates the optimal trifecta for a successful enterprise hybrid cloud solution: global reach, multi-cloud orchestration, and end-to-end management and provisioning," says Patrick Shutt, CEO, Unitas Global. "Unitas works hand-in-hand with customers to design secure, easy-to-consume hybrid cloud solutions that are fully managed and monitored 24x7x365."

The enterprise hybrid cloud solution leverages Equinix's global footprint of 150 International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers and interconnection capabilities to enable end users to deploy performance-driven, mission-critical applications in any market around the world.

"As a longtime partner of Unitas Global and one of the first data center providers to offer direct and private interconnection to Microsoft Azure via Microsoft ExpressRoute on Equinix Cloud Exchange™, Equinix is an ideal partner for end-to-end hybrid cloud solutions," says Greg Adgate, vice president of global technology partners and alliances. "Our real-time interconnection capabilities and global footprint of best-in-class data centers spanning 21 countries and 41 business metros enable enterprise customers to accelerate their hybrid cloud strategies on a global scale."

The Unitas Global, Equinix, and Microsoft Azure teams will be available to discuss the enterprise hybrid cloud solution during the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, taking place April 10-13, 2017 in Las Vegas. To learn more, email pr@imillerpr.com to request an on-site briefing at the conference.

About Unitas Global

Unitas Global is a leading provider of enterprise cloud solutions. Each solution provides clients with custom, highly secure and dedicated cloud-based IT environments that are easy-to-consume, fully managed and backed by an end-to-end SLA, guaranteeing application uptime. By offloading day-to-day infrastructure operations to Unitas Global, our clients are able to refocus and optimize their internal IT resources toward their business-centric initiatives. Unitas is headquartered in Los Angeles, with clients and locations spanning the globe. For more information, please visit www.unitasglobal.com.