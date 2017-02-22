United Communications Partners - Shareholder's Newsletter: 1Q 2017

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - United Communications Partners ( OTC PINK : UCPA) --

We welcome our shareholders to the 1st Quarter issue of the UCP Newsletter. In it you will find current information as reported by the management of the various companies that fall under our holding company umbrella.

2017 is starting out on high note, with intense activity at all of our companies. Given these indications and the elevated demands of our clients, we look forward to a strong year ahead.

As always, I personally thank you for your steadfast support of UCP.....Ken

Tre Kronor Media Stockholm

A letter from the CEO of Tre Kronor Stockholm:

Dear shareholders:

We can summarize a great 2016 with an ATH (all time high) in media investment level, reaching +700 MSEK in bought media for our clients. It equals +35 % vs 2015. Also, our agency revenue and profitability will reach ATH levels which is of course very satisfying for me, the team and the shareholders.

The positive development is a result of hard work, focus on cost control, working even closer to our most important clients and having a strong team on board for the future.

2017 will be an exciting year. Our biggest clients Synsam and Unibet Group will continue to increase their investments that will benefit us as well. We have also closed agreements with 5 new clients to start off the year in a good way. These are: KvD-selling used cars, Fredells-building trade business, Weber-premium barbecues, Skogskompaniet-forest industry and Prima Pet-premium dog food.

In 2017, we will further invest in digital competence and are recruiting both for SEM, digital strategy, programmatic and technology.

Our insight & research department will double in size when Erika Lindén will join us in March, coming from Bauer Media.

We will also launch a TKM dashboard solution before the summer to be even more competitive within this area.

The trends for media investments are shown in the media barometer, presented below. The decrease in November is explained by that November ´16 had 1 less invoicing day than November ´15.

The projection for full year 2016 is an increase of between 4-7% vs. 2015 with Search, Digital/online and OOH being the big winners.

We are going into 2017 with a prosperous business and we all look forward to an exciting 2017 with a lot of possibilities to explore and to develop.

We will continue to invest for future growth in both key talents, in our premises, system, tools and technology. Wishing you all a fantastic 2017.

Best regards

Håkan Jerner,

CEO Tre Kronor Media

TreKronor Media Copenhagen

2016 has been a great and groundbreaking year for TreKronor Denmark. We are showing a positive result according to the business plan. This is due to new big client wins such as Synsam, Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Nordic, Nespresso Business Solutions plus maintenance of current clients.

As it looks Q1 will be a good quarter since most our clients are active and the market in Denmark is booming and most medias are sold out. With regards to personnel, we are on the lookout for new talent to come in within Q1. Our setup with 4 people employed and 4 people handling our digital from a sister agency perspective works great!

HowCom/HowCom Evolution - Sweden

HowCom is currently pursuing new business leads and will have an update in the next newsletter.

In Sight - Norway

We have recently decided to merge our two companies, In Sight AS and In Sight LAB, to get more focus on our customer offering. This will make our offering more coordinated towards customers and potential new customers, as well as in certain pitches where we participate. In Sight AS will be the merged company name.

We have also won Betit Group recently, which is into online gambling, operating from Malta/Spain and aiming for the Nordic market. In addition, we have also won Weber, a world leader within Grill equipment.

When it comes to staff issues, we went lean in the autumn, laying off 5 people. This is because we need to repopulate In Sight to become more savvy in the digital space. This also means that we will be looking for more tech competence soon. In fact, just last week, we hired combined research/analytics and project manager, Kristine Torgersen. She has thorough experience working in SPSS analytics, which is important to make use of our new consumer behavior study called PULSE.

For Q1/17, we are expecting a result of NOK 2,5 million. This will of course depend on our customers' ability to fulfill their plans. In sum, we are very optimistic.