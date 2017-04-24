United Debt Counselors Offering New Services For Debt Relief Clients

FRISCO, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - United Debt Counselors ("United Debt" or "UDC") has been providing debt settlement services for over half a decade. The company has just implemented additional steps to ensure it operates within the regulatory guidelines spelled out by the FTC. Recently, the company has developed new strategies to better assist clients who seek debt relief services, going beyond simply offering an alternative to those considering filing bankruptcy.

Often, a consumer's main concern is seeking relief from debt and finding a way to avoid bankruptcy. But, the individual needs to have all the information to make an informed decision about the best courses of action for his or her situation. Read on for more information about United Debt offering new services for debt relief clients.

UDC wants all clients to have a good experience. One way to do this is to help clients understand the debt counseling and debt relief. In the past, clients have sought debt relief services to either avoid the high cost of bankruptcy or to settle debts they owe. These services are of great benefit to many people, even if they don't understand the process. But, by explaining the process step by step, clients can make well informed choices and take the time to consider all options available to them in handling the debts they owe.

Some of the additional steps UDC will take to ensure clients have a positive debt relief experience are explaining terms and conditions of services, providing an estimate of the fees charged for services provided, explaining the process of debt settlement, and explaining what could happen if debt settlement services are not completed. Clients need to understand all the options and potential consequences associated with each. Clients who understand debt settlement services are more likely to follow through on their plans and do so willingly.

Nobody goes through life amassing debt with the thought they don't have to pay it back. Usually, inexperience with the use of credit cards, the loss of income or job, or some other unforeseen circumstance, creates the financial dilemma of being unable to pay debts back. Some creditors will work with customers to find a reasonable solution. However, some are not as willing and the terms they offer may not work for some situations. This is where debt settlement services can potentially help. The debt relief services work better for most customers if they understand the process and how to avoid similar circumstances in the future.

United Debt offers consumers a way to take care of debt. The company does not hire outside consultants for marketing. This is one of the best ways to avoid false advertising, and prevent potential customers from being misled about debt relief and debt settlement services. The goal is always to retain customers for the long-term.