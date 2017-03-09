United Debt Counselors Revamping Debt Settlement Practices

FRISCO, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Consumers who have feared debt settlement services should embrace the fact that United Debt Counselors, which has worked in the debt relief industry for 5 years, is revising and improving its policies, practices and procedures for marketing and providing its services.

It is UDC's goal for individuals to thoroughly understand the process before they sign any contracts. United Debt Counselors wants all of its customers to be fully informed before the company takes action on their behalf to attempt to settle debts with banks, credit card companies and other creditors. The company will be providing continued training to sales persons, including those making face-to-face sales presentations, to discuss material terms, do so in specific detail, and be able to answer consumers' questions. The Department of Negotiations and the rest of the organization include such veterans as Kirk Lanahan, Corrine Maples, and David Melrose.

Proper debt settlement can offer debtors a fresh start and the necessary relief to put them on the path to an improved financial future.

UDC's goal is to safely and effectively help its clients overcome crushing debt while complying with various regulations, including those of the FTC. UDC strives to serve its clients honestly and in a way that benefits all who are involved.