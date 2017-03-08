United Debt Counselors Revamps Its Business Model

United Debt Counselors Policies and Procedures Aim to Improve the Customer Experience

FRISCO, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - United Debt Counselors (UDC), a debt settlement service company operating in Frisco, Texas for over five years, is taking a step back and is committing itself to place strong emphasis on providing not only valuable service to consumers seeking debt relief, but also ensuring that customers enjoy a positive experience and are completely satisfied with the results of their interactions. UDC will accomplish this goal in a variety of ways, namely through its efforts to comply with applicable laws, as well as provide transparency in services and pricing, consistency of messaging, and a dedication to customer service.

United Debt Counselors has recently moved to revamp policies and procedures related to customer interactions, particularly in regards to face-to-face sales presentations. The company will provide comprehensive employee training programs and utilize internal compliance reviews to ensure consistent messaging and complete transparency regarding services and pricing. Recently, UDC has focused on face-to-face customer interactions and the materials and information provided to consumers.

According to their revamped policies and procedures, all UDC Field Representatives are responsible for informing customers of material terms and conditions of sales offers and services. Such Field Representatives who meet in person with prospective customers will also respond to questions or concerns regarding terms and conditions during consultations.

In addition, the Field Representatives will go the extra mile to provide information about the benefits of starting and completing a debt settlement program with UDC, as well as information about the potential consequences of failing to pay debts in a timely manner, or of failing to comply with any agreements reached with creditors during the debt settlement process. This information will be provided in an effort to ensure that every customer is aware of potential outcomes for debt settlement based on their own participation in the process.

Debt settlement is not a one-size-fits-all service, and outcome will depend on individual debt, creditors, and whether or not customers complete agreed-upon debt settlement programs. UDC's new policies and procedures are intended to provide as much relevant information about services and potential outcomes as possible so that consumers understand exactly what they are getting.

UDC Field Representatives will also disclose all fees associated with debt settlement services, as well as methods of collecting any related fees, costs, and charges. Representatives will provide a clear timeline for achieving debt reduction goals, including making bona fide offers of debt settlement to a customer's creditors.

These changes are designed to improve the customer experience, ensure consistent and transparent messaging, and increase customer satisfaction. They are also a means of complying with existing Federal Trade Commission (FTC) rules and regulations. The FTC has issued rules and regulations, including the 2010 amendment to the Telemarketing Sales Rule, concerning how debt relief service providers may represent themselves to customers.

The UDC updates to policies and procedures in regards to customer interactions with Field Representatives are being designed to meet and exceed legal requirements for information disclosure. More importantly, they will improve customer satisfaction and establish a solid foundation for successful debt settlement.

About United Debt Counselors: United Debt Counselors (UDC) is a professional debt settlement service that has been in operation in Frisco, TX for over five years. UDC has helped thousands of customers become debt-free through debt settlement. UDC offers debt settlement services as an alternative to filing bankruptcy for consumers unable to resolve debts with creditors on their own.