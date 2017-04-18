United Health Products Inc. to file late 2016 audited year end

HENDERSON, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - United Health Products, Inc. ( OTCQB : UEEC) announced that revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 were approximately $252,000 and we expect to see increasing quarterly revenues for 2017. Our independent registered public accountants, Pritchett Siler & Hardy, P.C., are in the process of auditing our 2016 financial statements and will present to the prior auditors RRBB for their opinion and approval. A late filing of our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 is anticipated within the next two weeks. Douglas Beplate, CEO of UHP, commented that this is a major step forward for the company to have an auditing firm recognized in the auditing of public posted companies performing the audits as we move forward in creating market awareness and value.

About United Health Products Inc.

United Health Products Inc. (UEEC) develops, manufactures, and markets patented hemostatic gauze, for the healthcare and wound care sectors. The product, HemoStyp®, is derived from regenerated oxidized cellulose, which is all natural, and designed to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds and helps control bleeding. UEEC is focused on identifying new markets and applications for its product as well as ramping up sales in its current markets. For more on United Health Products Inc. visit: www.unitedhealthproductsinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.