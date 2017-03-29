United Heartland Names M3 Insurance Agency of the Year

NEW BERLIN, WI--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - United Heartland, a leading national workers' compensation insurance company, proudly announces M3 Insurance of Madison, Wis., as its 2016 Agency of the Year. M3 Insurance, with five locations throughout Wisconsin, has been a United Heartland agency since 2008.

"M3 and United Heartland share a similar philosophy when it comes to providing high-touch customer service," said Tracy Bain, United Heartland regional director of business development. "Because of this, M3 has maintained a consistently high standard for delivering when it comes to new business and retaining accounts. The entire M3 team clearly understands and communicates the value United Heartland brings to their customers and backs it up with solid financial results."

"Our partnership with United Heartland is of great benefit to our mutual clients," said Dale Van Dam, M3's executive vice president of sales, property & casualty. "Together, we focus on preventing and managing clients' claims by providing the advice and resources they need to keep their employees safe, healthy and effective."

"It all starts with great leadership and that's where M3 Insurance excels. They are committed to their customers and the communities they serve," said Steve Cooper, president of United Heartland. "They understand and sell the United Heartland advantage, which also includes superior claims management and loss control expertise. We are pleased to recognize M3 Insurance as the 2016 United Heartland Agency of the Year Award winner."

About United Heartland

United Heartland is the marketing name for United Wisconsin Insurance Company, a member of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary of AF Group.

About AF Group

Founded in 1912, AF Group (Lansing, Mich.) and its subsidiaries are a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions. Rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best, AF Group is a nationally recognized holding company conducting business through its brands: Accident Fund, United Heartland, CompWest and Third Coast Underwriters.