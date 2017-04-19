United Hunter Oil and Gas Corp. Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - United Hunter Oil and Gas Corp. (TSX VENTURE:UHO)(FRANKFURT:A118VK) ("UHO" or the "Corporation") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 1,000,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.20 per Common Share, with a 1/2 warrant per share issued for gross proceeds of up to $1 million.

Private Placement

The Private of up to 1,000,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.20 per Common Share, with a 1/2 warrant per share issued, for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 will be non-brokered, however, the Company may pay finder's fees in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSXV. It is expected that the Common Shares offered under the Private Placement will be eligible under all usual statutes including RRSPs and TFSAs.

The Private Placement is subject to certain customary conditions, including, but not limited to, the execution of definitive subscription agreements with subscribers, and the receipt of any and all necessary regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. Closing of the Private Placement is anticipated to occur within thirty days or as long as the Corporation deems necessary. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of completion of the Private Placement in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for continuing expenses associated with the ongoing due diligence and legal expenses associated with the Company's interest in several oil and gas projects, general working capital and repayment of debt.

About the Issuer

United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. (www.unitedhunteroil.com) is a Canadian based corporation with management very experienced in the oil and gas industry with projects in the United States. United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE:UHO) and Frankfurt Exchange (FRANKFURT:A118VK). The Corporation's public filings may be found at http://www.sedar.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable Canadian and US securities laws. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based upon forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements and if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.