United Hunter Oil and Gas Corp. announces Change in Management

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - United Hunter Oil and Gas Corp. (TSX VENTURE:UHO) and Frankfurt (FRANKFURT:A118VK). United Hunter Oil and Gas Corp. (the "Corporation"), announces the resignation of Jeff Ratcliffe as the company's Chief Financial Officer and as a director of the Corporation so as to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Ratcliffe brought over nine year's professional experience serving as a certified accountant and Chief Financial Officer/Controller in the global resource sector, focused primarily on the oil and gas industry and the Corporation appreciates the expertise that he has provided to the Corporation.

"Jeff has made invaluable contributions to the Corporation and to the Board during his tenure here and we gratefully appreciate his past contributions and wish him well in his new endeavors," said Timothy Turner, CEO of the Corporation.

United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. (www.unitedhunteroil.com) is a Canadian based corporation with management very experienced in the oil and gas industry with projects in California. United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. is publicly traded on TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE:UHO) and the Frankfurt Exchange (FRANKFURT:A118VK). The Corporation's public filings may be found at http://www.sedar.com.

