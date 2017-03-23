United Hunter Oil and Gas Corp. Announces Several Recent Corporate Developments

Dual Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and an Extension to the Exclusive Option Agreement to Purchase Oil & Gas Interests in Archer County, Texas

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. ("Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:UHO)(FRANKFURT:A118VK) announces that the Corporation's shares will be dually listed and traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (FWB®). The Frankfurt Exchange is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges. The Corporation's security identification number is A118VK. With the dual listing, the Corporation now provides German and European investors the ability to have direct access to participate in the ownership of the Corporation.

Timothy Turner, CEO of the Corporation, stated that, "United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp is pleased to announce the listing of our shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. United Hunter is in the beginning stages of an aggressive acquisition strategy and this is attracting an increasing interest in the Corporation from several investors in Germany and all across Europe. The cross-listing between the TSX-Venture Exchange and the Frankfurt Exchange is in direct response to this investor demand and it will introduce United Hunter to a wider audience of potential retail and institutional investors. This will certainly improve liquidity, further diversify our current shareholder base and increase the visibility and awareness of United Hunter within the global investment community."

The Corporation, through its US subsidiary, United Hunter Texas, LLC ("UHT"), also has received an extension to their exclusive Option Agreement ("Option") with Wilson Operating Company and certain other vendors ("Vendors"), for the option to purchase 100% of the Vendors' oil and gas interests in the Hull Silk Sikes 4,300' Sand Unit ("HSS Unit") in Archer County, Texas.

The Extension Agreement provides UHT with an additional thirty (30) days to continue the Company's due diligence efforts thus extending the exclusive Option until April 30, 2017. The Vendors have also agreed to provide UHT with additional time after this date, if necessary.

UHT will continue to conduct its extensive due diligence activities over the intervening period. The exercise of the Option, by UHT, is still subject to completion of its due diligence, including final negotiation of the adjusted purchase price, UHO board approval, financing and TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Further details will be provided as they become available.

