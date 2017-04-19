United Hunter Oil and Gas Corp. Announces Two New Corporate Appointments

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. ("Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:UHO)(FRANKFURT:A118VK) announces the appointment of Miles Nagamatsu as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, effective immediately. Mr. Nagamatsu previously served the Corporation in a similar capacity and we welcome his services once again. A Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant with over 35 years of experience who serves as Chief Financial Officer and director of public and private companies primarily in the mineral exploration and investment management sectors. Mr. Nagamatsu has over 35 years of experience in accounting, management, lending, restructurings and turnarounds.

Since 1993, Miles has acted as a Chief Financial Officer of public and private companies primarily in the mineral exploration and investment management sectors. For over 25 years, Mr. Nagamatsu has served as volunteer Chair of the Finance Committee and Director of Cystic Fibrosis Canada. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McMaster University and is a Chartered Accountant.

Furthermore, the Corporation would like to announce the appointment of Mr. Alec Robinson, as a new member to the Board of Directors. Alec brings an extensive level of experience encompassing the many senior level executive positions that he held within a major oil company and the work efforts he held with several junior exploration companies. His experience includes several international, onshore and offshore, exploration and production projects, which span from South America to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He has a Master's Degree in petroleum geology from Imperial College, London.

Timothy Turner, CEO of the Corporation, stated that "United Hunter is pleased to welcome both Miles Nagamatsu, as the new Chief Financial Officer, and Alec Robinson, as a new Board Member, to the Corporation. I have had the opportunity to work with Miles in the past and I know that he will bring a high level of energy and work ethic to this position and to our organization. Also, we are pleased to welcome Mr. Alec Robinson to the Board of Directors. We anticipate that Alec's worldwide exploration and production experience will deliver an additional level of experience so as to continue our efforts to locate scalable projects for the Corporation and look forward to his contribution to the Corporation's future successes. He will be a significant asset to our Board and we look forward to working with both gentlemen well into the future."

Both appointments will require filing the necessary regulatory paperwork to the TSX Venture exchange.

