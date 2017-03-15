United Language Group Announces Acquisition of Lucy Software

The acquisition will allow United Language Group to provide premier SAP localization services and improved Machine Translation offerings

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - United Language Group (ULG) today announced the acquisition of Lucy Software, a German-based provider of SAP localization services and Machine Translation (MT) technology. The acquisition will allow ULG to provide a broader, more advanced portfolio of MT services and products, as well as specialized SAP localization solutions for the life sciences, legal, IT, healthcare and government industries.

Lucy was founded in 2006 and has built a formidable, specialized language services technology offering for global companies facing multilingual challenges. ULG will leverage Lucy's SAP localization and MT capabilities to better serve its international clients as part of its growth to roughly $85 million in global revenues in 2017.

"Lucy Software stands out in the market for the advanced MT capabilities they have developed, as well as SAP localization solutions that help enterprises scale globally. ULG is incredibly fortunate to welcome Lucy into our family of partner companies," said Kristen Giovanis, President of United Language Group. "Lucy Software has an exceptional set of services and technologies and they will be able to build on ULG's sales and marketing network, operational expertise, and global reach."

"We are thrilled to join United Language Group and add our know-how to the family of companies," said Daniel Grasmick, co-founder of Lucy Software. "We see significant opportunities for Lucy together with ULG as we expand into new markets and extend MT and SAP localization capabilities to ULG clients. Lucy's existing clients will also benefit greatly from ULG's broad, global portfolio of services due to this merger."

The transaction was finalized on March 14, 2017.

United Language Group is one of the largest translation and localization providers in the world, with offices based in 6 countries on 3 continents. ULG applies innovative technology and language expertise to drive translation and localization quality for our clients around the world, in industries like life sciences, legal, IT, finance, and manufacturing. To learn more, please visit unitedlanguagegroup.com.

Lucy Software was founded in 2006 with the goal of providing superior language services to global companies facing multilingual challenges. With its unique combination of technical and linguistic expertise, Lucy Software bridges the divide between language and technology, providing consulting, software solutions and end-to-end translation services. The founders and core team members of Lucy Software are recognized experts in the field, and provide a scientific approach to language translation solutions. For more information, please visit: http://www.lucysoftware.com.