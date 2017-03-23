United Language Group Releases Octave, A Powerful New Global Translation Management System

A secure, web-based translation management portal allows clients to effortlessly manage and track projects anywhere in the world, at any time

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Today, United Language Group (ULG) released its proprietary Translation Management System (TMS), Octave. Facilitating collaboration across translation teams while consolidating tasks and streamlining project communication, Octave integrates Machine Translation (MT), API connector technologies, and CAT tool capabilities. Octave represents a significant upgrade to ULG's platform base technology, allowing for exponentially more robust features in subsequent releases.

Octave incorporates translation management features for clients, vendors and project managers, allowing for complete, end-to-end transparency throughout the lifecycle of a language project. Through Octave, clients can submit language projects, track status updates, view project reporting data, and manage terminology. Integrated, add-on applications such as OctaveMT provide the flexibility, security, and scalability for global project submitters in any industry. Octave uses a secure, password-protected environment to keep data confidential and safe.

"Octave is ULG's solution to many of the workflow efficiency and process transparency concerns with language translation," said ULG's President, Kristen Giovanis. "This launch is a major step forward for the scalability of our business and the effectiveness of our services. Octave underscores our commitment to providing language technology that meets the needs of our clients in all industries and global regions."

Octave features the integration of client-specific process workflows as well as multilingual terminology and supply chain management capabilities. Octave allows clients to submit documents for translation, approve estimates, and track the status of current language projects. Through the Octave client portal, users are provided with task notifications as well as in-depth reporting features, including purchase order history, number of words translated and terminology management savings.

Capacity management technologies and change order capabilities transform any localization undertaking into a customizable and transparent process for clients. Personalized and automated client estimation and invoicing in Octave creates efficiency and ease of use for end users.

Octave also offers online reviewer capabilities, resource management and file management features that assist global project submitters with localization projects of any scope and scale.

