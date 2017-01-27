United Language Group Releases OctaveAPI Connector for Relativity

OctaveAPI integrates multilingual e-discovery capabilities, including language identification, multiple language keyword search, and machine translation features, into Relativity

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - United Language Group (ULG) today announced the release of OctaveAPI, a multilingual e-discovery solution that integrates with Relativity, kCura's e-discovery software.

Relativity is a complete platform used by law firms, government agencies, and corporations to tackle their unique e-discovery and data challenges -- from litigation to internal investigations to information governance. As a platform, Relativity allows developers to design, build, and integrate applications that add or extend functionality.

With OctaveAPI, the entire multilingual e-discovery process can be managed in one convenient interface within Relativity. OctaveAPI provides specialized language identification (LI), rapid machine translation (MT), and automated translation workflows, streamlining the multilingual e-discovery process for legal teams.

Using the OctaveAPI connector for Relativity, legal clients can choose to send documents for translation to expert linguists, or leverage rapid machine translation for further analysis and content filtering, integrating keyword searches within the translation process. The connector allows users to send files to the secure ULG domain, with machine translations delivered within hours and uploaded to the user's Relativity interface for analysis. The quick delivery times and easy-to-use interface help users efficiently identify important documents and data relevant to a global case or investigation.

"ULG strives to provide targeted language solutions that address the pain points our clients face during multilingual e-discovery," said ULG president Kristen Giovanis. "OctaveAPI connects ULG's broad network of expert translators and our language technology solutions with Relativity's extensive community of e-discovery practitioners."

OctaveAPI is now part of the Relativity Ecosystem, which includes applications and integrations built by Relativity developer partners.

"Multilingual investigations can be complex," said Perry Marchant, vice president of engineering at kCura. "It's great that we can offer Relativity users a tool like OctaveAPI that helps simplify the process."

About United Language Group

United Language Group (ULG) is an innovative translation and localization provider founded on quality processes and language expertise. ULG provides unique technology solutions and high-quality language services to give an exceptional experience to every customer, every time. As one of the largest language services providers globally, ULG is headquartered in Minneapolis (USA), with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Galway (Ireland), and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.unitedlanguagegroup.com.

About kCura

kCura are the developers of the e-discovery software Relativity. Relativity has more than 150,000 active users in more than 40 countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice and more than 195 of the Am Law 200. kCura helps corporations, law firms, and government agencies meet e-discovery challenges by installing Relativity on-premises and providing hosted, on-demand solutions through a global network of partners. kCura has been ranked the 175th fastest-growing technology company in North America on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune. Please contact kCura at sales@kcura.com or visit http://www.kcura.com for more information.