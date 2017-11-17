United Site Services Inc. Donates To Hire Heroes USA through Employee Driven Campaign

Company associates team-up to support the veteran service organization

WESTBOROUGH, MA--(Marketwired - Nov 17, 2017) - United Site Services Inc. (USS), the nation's leading provider of portable restrooms services, temporary fence rentals, luxury trailers and shower trailers, roll off dumpsters and other site services announced today that the company is donating $10,000.00 to the national nonprofit organization, Hire Heroes USA. Hire Heroes USA provides free employment services to thousands of transitioning U.S. military members, veterans and military spouses every year. It recently earned Charity Navigator's highest possible 4-star rating for a third consecutive year.

The company launched an employee driven fundraiser in October 2017 "challenging" associates to send a short video clip of a fun and family-friendly turkey impersonation in return for a donation to Hire Heroes USA. For every employee that participated a donation was made to the veteran services organization. Driven by strong employee engagement, United Site Services will be making the final donation of $10,000.

United Site Services is also focused on community engagement via its #USSGivesBack program. Through this program, the company supports community organizations promoting youth sports, theater groups, and organizing food and toy drives throughout the United Sites. The company has deep roots in local communities it serves with its employees living and working in those communities. United Site Services' decision to partner with Hire Heroes USA is coupled with the company's commitment to hiring veterans and honor their commitments to our country. This initiative is a way to raise awareness of Hire Heroes USA and link the two organizations for future collaborations.

"Employee engagement is always a focus for USS; we like to challenge our employees to think of others, especially during this time of year," commented Ron Carapezzi, Chief Executive Officer of United Site Services. "We are honored to give to an organization that helps our service men and women is such a powerful way. We are also humbled by the response of our people. Our employees really made this something fun and memorable."

"This donation, based on the efforts of United Site Services' employees, is both welcome and timely, since it comes as we salute the veterans of our U.S. Armed Forces," said Christopher Plamp, Interim CEO of Hire Heroes USA, and a retired Air Force Colonel. "This donation will enable us to provide free career services to increasing numbers of clients. We recently passed 20,000 lifetime hires as an organization and each success drives us toward continued growth and new innovation to help even more veterans and military spouses."

