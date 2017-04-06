United States Navy Certifies Revolution Lighting Technologies' Advanced LED Tube for use throughout the Entire U.S. Navy Fleet

U.S. Navy ships now authorized to install industry's high efficiency LED tube -- 100% "Buy America" compliant and certified by the most rigorous military testing standard; Naval Sea Systems Command approves Revolution for official National Stock Number (NSN)

STAMFORD, CT--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ : RVLT) ("Revolution Lighting" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced LED lighting technology solutions, today announced that the U.S. Navy has certified its two (2) foot T8 LED tube for the military standard, and is ready for use in the U.S. Navy fleet. Revolution has also received an official part number that can be used throughout the fleet to order its advanced high efficiency LED tube. National Stock Number for the two foot tube is 6240-01-610-2124.

Certification by the U.S. Navy is the culmination of a rigorous testing and review process by naval engineers per U.S. Navy guidelines. Through extensive research and development, Revolution has pioneered a market leading high performance, long lasting LED tube solution. These results were achieved through Revolution Lighting's continued commitment to significantly invest in the advancement in its product lines to provide high quality, cost effective, state of the art LED solutions.

U.S. Navy ships will now be able to purchase Revolution Lighting's certified LED tube through the standard U.S. Navy supply chain. The certification opens the door for Revolution to provide this LED tube to the international maritime market, including foreign navies and the cruise line industry, where energy efficiency and sustainable practices are an increasing focus for cruise ship patrons and operators.

"We are very pleased to have received certification from the U.S. Navy, surpassing the absolute highest standards of performance and durability for our LED tube," said Robert V. LaPenta, CEO and Chairman of Revolution Lighting. "This achievement is a testament to the quality of our market leading LED solutions. We look forward to delivering exceptional value and savings through cutting edge LED lighting technology to the U.S. Navy, and international maritime industry."

Offering 50% greater efficiency versus conventional, glass based, fluorescent lighting, the Company's lightweight, all plastic, shatterproof LED tube delivers superior light output to significantly enhance visibility and safety standards throughout seafaring vessels. Combined with a 70,000-hour lamp life and 10-year market leading warranty, Revolution Lighting's high performance LED tube will allow the U.S. Navy to maximize its goals, achieving tremendous long term operational and maintenance cost benefits.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of LED lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Through advanced LED technologies, Revolution Lighting has created an innovative lighting company that offers a comprehensive advanced product platform of high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

Revolution Lighting is uniquely positioned to act as an expert partner, offering full-service lighting solutions through our operating divisions including Energy Source, Value Lighting, Tri-State LED, E-Lighting, All-Around Lighting and TNT Energy to transform lighting into a source of superior energy savings, quality light and well-being. Revolution Lighting Technologies markets and distributes its products through a network of regional and national independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through energy savings companies and national accounts. Revolution Lighting Technologies trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker RVLT. For more information, please visit rvlti.com or connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.