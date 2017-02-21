United Way campaign totals $25.1 million to help over 400,000 children, families and seniors across the Lower Mainland

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - United Way of the Lower Mainland will put $25.1 million to work in the community to help more than 400,000 children, families and seniors across Metro Vancouver and the Lower Mainland. The money raised through the generosity of donors means that United Way can help move families from poverty to possibility, help kids be all they can be, and build stronger communities for all.

The campaign total was announced at the 16th annual Scotiabank & United Way Community Spirit Awards. Mauro Manzi, Senior Vice-President, Pacific Region, TD Bank Group chaired the 2016 fundraising campaign. Dr. Lane Trotter, President and CEO of Langara College was vice-chair.

"It's been a real honour to lead the fundraising efforts of United Way of the Lower Mainland," said Mauro Manzi, Senior Vice-President, Pacific Region, TD Bank Group. "What inspires me the most is to see how many people are truly committed to making our community stronger and healthier."

"This event recognizes the real community change-makers we have in our midst. Thanks to the hard work of our volunteers and the generosity of our donors, United Way is able to help hundreds of thousands of people living right here in the Lower Mainland," said Michael McKnight, President & CEO of United Way of the Lower Mainland.

The gala recognized "Top Contributors" (organizations that raise over $225,000 for United Way), unions and volunteers that support United Way and that have made exceptional impacts on the lives of children, families and seniors in the Lower Mainland.

The evening ended with guest speaker 24-year-old Amanda. Amanda's childhood was difficult: her parents struggled with drug addiction; she ended up in foster care which was a safe place for her but didn't let her thrive. An after-school program funded by United Way of the Lower Mainland provided her with friends, mentors, taught her life skills and allowed her to blossom. United Way invests $5.1 million into programs that help school-aged children, like Amanda, grow up healthy and reach their full potential.

CTV News at Six anchor Mike Killeen emceed the event.

Scotiabank has been the title sponsor of this recognition event since its inception and is a United Way of the Lower Mainland Top Contributor.

2016 Spirit Award Winners

President's Award of Distinction. United Way's most prestigious award honours individuals or corporations for their extraordinary service and commitment to helping build stronger communities. Karen Hamberg, Vice President, Westport Fuel Systems. Karen is a strategic leader, thinking not only about today, but also about what the world will look like in the future. She has applied her innovative approach to helping United Way. Over the past four years, Karen has been involved with our Campaign Associates program actively recruiting individuals to help run United Way campaigns. She has also been instrumental in implementing United Way's GenNext program .



United Way's most prestigious award honours individuals or corporations for their extraordinary service and commitment to helping build stronger communities. Engagement Award . Presented to the workplace campaign team that best engages employees throughout the organization resulting in increased dollars raised. Winner: Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group



. Presented to the workplace campaign team that best engages employees throughout the organization resulting in increased dollars raised. Winner: GenNext Award. Recognizes the workplace campaign team that most engaged all generations, especially Gen Nexters resulting in increased donors or dollars. Winner: PCL Constructors Westcoast Ltd.



Recognizes the workplace campaign team that most engaged all generations, especially Gen Nexters resulting in increased donors or dollars. Winner: Growth Award. Presented by IBEW local 213, recognizes the workplace campaign team that had the highest percentage increase in the number of donors and dollars given to United Way. Winners: BMO Financial Group voestalpine Nortrak Ltd.



Presented by IBEW local 213, recognizes the workplace campaign team that had the highest percentage increase in the number of donors and dollars given to United Way. Winners: Innovation Award. Presented by Bell to the workplace campaign team that created the most innovative fundraising strategies and maintained or increased dollars given to United Way. Winner: Methanex Corporation

Presented by Bell to the workplace campaign team that created the most innovative fundraising strategies and maintained or increased dollars given to United Way. Winner: Labour United Award. Presented by United Steelworkers Union District 3 to a union and its members that exemplify commitment to community and to furthering the values shared by United Way and the labour movement. Presented to: MoveUP



Presented by United Steelworkers Union District 3 to a union and its members that exemplify commitment to community and to furthering the values shared by United Way and the labour movement. Presented to: Teamwork Award. Presented by Penfolds Roofing & Solar to the workplace campaign team that best includes management and union leaders resulting in increased donors or dollars. Winners: Neptune Bulk Terminals (Canada) Ltd. and International Longshore & Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 500 & 514

Presented by Penfolds Roofing & Solar to the workplace campaign team that best includes management and union leaders resulting in increased donors or dollars. Winners:

About United Way of the Lower Mainland

United Way helps families, children and seniors in need. We are leaders in our field developing partnerships, tracking progress, and bringing the right people together to initiate change. UWLM invests in 146 local organizations that provide 318 programs and services in 26 communities in the Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast and Sea to Sky. To learn more, visit www.uwlm.ca.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/21/11G130898/Images/G130898_Spirit_Awards_image-ca17826afbd381e49aa14b7d3dbc9579.jpg