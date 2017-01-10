UnityPoint Health Provides its Leaders iVantage Benchmarking Tool to Drive Change and Improve Performance

PORTLAND, ME--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - UnityPoint Health® has selected iVantage Health Analytics' INDICATOR Performance Manager® to measure and monitor key performance indicators and expose opportunities for improving operational costs, clinical effectiveness, off-quality costs and value-based performance. UnityPoint Health began rolling out the INDICATOR tool to leadership earlier this year and will begin execution of identified priorities in 2017.

"Data is critical for UnityPoint Health as we address the changes in healthcare. In the past, we didn't have the information needed to make decisions both at the bedside and to understand our operations. Data allows us to understand our current situation and the levers we need to pull to be successful moving forward. Our relationship with iVantage is going to accelerate this work and help us approach it in a different way. With data and the right operational structures, we'll be able to provide the BEST care for our patients," said Betsy McVay, Chief Analytics Officer and iVantage project sponsor, UnityPoint Health.

"We are proud to partner with UnityPoint Health and provide an integrated solution for clinical and functional benchmarking which will model performance for both their corporate and facility/clinical areas and uncover areas ripe for improvement," noted Courtney Morris, president of iVantage Health Analytics. "The combination of our unique approach to data mapping and validation, and commitment to client service has created a real differentiator for us in the marketplace. And we're delighted that another large, national health system has chosen INDICATOR."

INDICATOR is a web-based solution designed to help users identify significant and actionable performance variance across operational, clinical and finance functions. Hospitals and health systems across the nation rely on INDICATOR to help deliver meaningful insights and quantifiable improvements in the quality of care they deliver and to their bottom line.

About iVantage Health Analytics

iVantage Health Analytics (iVantage) is a leading provider of healthcare analytic and performance management analytic tools. Health system and hospital leadership teams across the country rely on the company's software and services to deliver customized insights on clinical and financial performance, strategic planning, market assessment and payment optimization. iVantage's analytics are the basis of continuing thought leadership and insight in the areas of healthcare policy and research. In 2015, iVantage was acquired by The Chartis Group, a national advisory services firm dedicated to the healthcare industry. Learn more at iVantageHealth.com.

About UnityPoint Health

UnityPoint Health is one of the nation's most integrated health systems. Our physician-led team of professionals communicates clearly and effectively to address a patient's health care in the most appropriate setting: whether that is a clinic, a hospital or at home. Through relationships with more than 280 physician clinics, 33 hospitals in metropolitan and rural communities and home care services, UnityPoint Health provides care throughout Iowa, Western Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

UnityPoint Health entities employ more than 30,000 employees, working toward innovative advancements to deliver the Best Outcome, Every Patient, Every Time. Each year, through more than 5.4 million patient visits, UnityPoint Health, UnityPoint Clinic and UnityPoint at Home provides a full range of coordinated care to patients and families. With total annual operating revenue of $3.9 billion, UnityPoint Health is the nation's 13th largest nonprofit health system and the fourth largest nondenominational health system in America.

UnityPoint Health provides community benefit programs and services to improve the health of people in its communities.