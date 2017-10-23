UnitySC Expands; Opens U.S. Office With Global Software Development Center and Customer Demo Lab

New Facility Enhances Company's Semiconductor Process Control Capabilities and Supports Growing North America Customer Base

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - UnitySC today announced at the International Wafer Level Packaging Conference (IWLPC) in San Jose, Calif., the opening of Unity Semiconductor Inc., the company's new global software development center and North America customer demonstration lab located in Austin, Texas. The new facility serves as the company's main center for software development, and will house the full line of UnitySC metrology and inspection tools. This equipment will provide a demo lab that supports UnitySC's North America customer base, augmenting the primary demo lab at the company's global headquarters, located in Grenoble, France.

"Opening our U.S. office a little more than one year after launching the company demonstrates the rapid industry traction we've gained with our unique process control technologies for heterogeneous integration applications," said Gilles Fresquet, CEO, UnitySC. "Locating this facility in Austin allows us to tap into the strong software design skill set for which the region is known, and enables us to further differentiate ourselves by augmenting our leading-edge software capabilities -- a key piece of modern advanced process control solutions."

The new facility will serve as the global base for UnitySC's software development team, working in conjunction with the R&D software staff located at the company's headquarters in France. The new location will also strengthen the company's North America customer support capabilities.

UnitySC is exhibiting at IWLPC in San Jose, October 24-26, 2017. To learn more about the company and its latest advances in metrology and inspection, please visit Booth #10.

ABOUT UNITYSC

UnitySC is recognized worldwide as a key player in inspection and metrology, combining advanced technologies in automated optical inspection and 3D imaging with microscopy, temporal-mode interferometry and spectrometry, which enables customers to achieve higher yields and faster time to market. Customers include the largest foundries, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test service providers, and R&D centers. We provide standard and customized solutions adapted to specific industrial needs and constraints, enabling a new era in process control. Headquartered in Grenoble, France, the company maintains facilities in Taiwan and the U.S., and is supported by a network of representatives and distributors. Learn more at unity-sc.com.