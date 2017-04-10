Universal Aviation ground support network expands to Maldives

Agrees to joint venture with Inner Maldives

SHANGHAI, CHINA--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Universal Aviation, the ground handling division of Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc. (exhibit #H210), announced at ABACE2017 that it will expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, with the addition of Universal Aviation Maldives, a joint venture with Inner Maldives. Universal Aviation Maldives will be based at Malé International Airport (VRMM) and will begin operations in the next two months.

"We identified the Maldives as a destination that can be high risk and stress for our clients," said Charlie Mularski, Regional Vice President, Asia-Pacific, Universal. "In partnering with Inner Maldives, we feel confident that we will be better positioned to enable our clients' mission success in the country. Our focus on international standards, processes, customer service, ramp safety, and compliance combined with Inner Maldives local talent and expertise will be provide great value to our shared clients."

Universal Aviation Maldives will provide ground support and supervision throughout the Maldives, including Malé (VRMM) and Gan (VRMG). Additional benefits for clients, resulting from the joint venture, include hotel savings for crew and passengers as well as air transport and tours.

"I am delighted about this development. This is another first for Maldives and Inner Maldives," said Mohamed Firaq, Managing Director, Inner Maldives Holidays "We are proud to partner with a global leader such as Universal and certain that this will add to the confidence and offer world-class service for commercial jets arriving into Maldives."

"In addition to the operational benefits Universal Aviation Maldives will provide our clients, we also expect the location to boost the local economy with new jobs and improve international standards and recurrent training for business aviation throughout the country," said Mularski. "We are looking forward to working closely with the Maldives government to continue to identify ways in which it can further improve the country's aviation infrastructure, leading to further growth and development."

Universal Aviation, the ground support division of Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc., has more than 40 locations in 20 countries, including 19 in the Asia-Pacific region with the addition of Universal Aviation Maldives.

