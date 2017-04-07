Universal Aviation Thailand to provide customer service & ramp training to Koh Samui Airport

SHANGHAI, CHINA--(Marketwired - April 07, 2017) - Universal Aviation Thailand, announced that it has entered into an agreement to provide customer service and ramp safety training to PGGS, the dedicated ground handler for Koh Samui International Airport (VTSM).

"One of the biggest challenges that Samui Airport currently has is overnight parking," explained Charlie Mularski, Regional Vice President, Asia-Pacific, Universal. "Our goal with this agreement to improve the customer experience and improve and maximize the airport's parking capacity, reducing operators' stress and risk."

The agreement goes into effect this week, and training and remarking of the ramp will start immediately. Universal Aviation Thailand will have team members based in Samui supporting PGGS. All invoices will continue coming from PGGS to avoid confusion in the market.

"The first change operators will notice is condensed parking on the new ramp located on the west side, where with the help and support of Universal Aviation Thailand training and supervision, we will increase the available parking capacity significantly," said Ms. Sumalee Chaitientong, VP-Ancillary Revenues, Samui Airport. "This will make Samui friendlier to overnight parking during peak seasons, ensuring Samui can continue to serve as a premier destination in Southeast Asia while attracting more business aviation operators."

The new parking and customer service experience changes will be implemented by the end of May. The airport's master plan also calls for a dedicated terminal and fast-track CIQ for business aviation in 2018.

"Our goal is to continue investing in dedicated facilities and lounges at Samui airport, which are part of our master plan review," said Chaitientong. "The natural progression is to equip our team with the know-how and customer service approach to maximize and elevate quality and create an everlasting impression when VIP customers visit the airport. We have engaged Universal to help with this expansion and training of our team and look forward to leveraging their vast global presence and experience to support generating awareness of the benefits of using Samui to operators outside of Thailand."

Universal Aviation, the ground support division of Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc. (exhibit #H210), has more than 40 locations in 20 countries, including 19 in the Asia-Pacific region.

