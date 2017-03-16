Universidad Cooperativa De Colombia Chooses D2L to Deliver Learning to More Than 50,000 Students Across 18 Cities Across Colombia

MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - D2L, a global learning technology leader, announces that Universidad Cooperativa de Colombia (UCC) has selected its Brightspace learning management systems (LMS) platform to provide a modern and flexible competency-based education (CBE) for the university's 55,000 students.

Spread across 18 cities in Colombia, UCC needed a modern learning solution that addressed the needs of students in very diverse environments, economically and physically. UCC conducted a four-month study of virtual education trends, including CBE, and chose Brightspace from among many platforms as the best option.

UCC's decision to move its programs to a CBE model better aligns course content with required competencies and ensures that students don't waste time when mastering needed skills . Brightspace customizes content and learning activities to let students demonstrate competency and quickly move on.

"We are a private university, however, many of our students come from challenging economic circumstances, and it's harder to reach these students," said Maria Mercedes Ruiz Cediel, UCC's National Director of Innovation and Educational Technologies. "UCC has always strived to provide students with the best resources for their learning experience."

UCC will also use Brightspace Insights, an enhanced analytics tool that integrates with other online learning tools, to track student performance. This enhancement gives instructors easy-to-read, interactive reports that show where students are succeeding and struggling, in line with the university's objective of developing an institution-wide system that evaluates the learning process from a student perspective.

"One of the great benefits of Brightspace is the ability to use the platform's apps offline. Our students in remote areas will be able to use the platform through the apps," said Angelica Ricaurte, National Sub-Director of eLearning of UCC.

As part of D2L's commitment to transform the way the world learns, students and instructors can use Brightspace on any device, on any bandwidth, either online or off. Once UCC completes its Brightspace implementation, it expects an initial 36,000 to 40,000 users on the platform throughout all campuses.

"Working with D2L shows that educational institutions can transform their processes to provide quality in the instruction; we are in a modernization stage to improve our processes and Brightspace enables us to achieve that better than anyone else," Ms. Ricaurte said.

ABOUT UCC

Universidad Cooperativa de Colombia was established in 1958 when a group of cooperatives led by Henry Serrano Uribe, Rymel Serrano Uribe, and Carlos Uribe Garzon decided to strengthen the "solidarity economy," around cooperatives in particular, by educating adults under this doctrine. In the 1990s, UCC consolidated five campuses: Bogota, Medellin, Barrancabermeja, Santa Marta and Bucaramanga. The university later opened other campuses around the country: Monteria, Apartado, Pereira, Cartago, Espinal, Ibague, Arauca, Villavicencio, Pasto, Popayan, Cali, Neiva, and Quibdo.

UCC is focused on physical and technological infrastructure, innovating in academic processes and programs to serve every regions' needs. The university is committed to building a better country for everyone under the slogan: "One university, a whole country."

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

D2L's Brightspace is a learning management system (LMS) that helps schools and institutions deliver personalized learning in a classroom or online to people anywhere in the world. Created for the digital learner, Brightspace is cloud-based, runs on mobile devices, and offers rich multimedia to increase engagement, productivity and knowledge retention. The platform makes it easy to design courses, create content, and grade assignments, giving instructors more time to focus on what's most important -- greater teaching and learning. At the same time, analytics reports track and deliver insights into the performance levels of departments, courses, or individuals.

Brightspace was recently named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. In addition, the Fosway Group recognized Brightspace on its 9-Grid™ Analysis for corporate buyers of HR, talent and learning solutions in the EMEA market. Aragon Research included Brightspace in its highly-coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list. www.D2L.com/brightspace.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is the software leader that makes the learning experience better. The company's cloud-based platform is easier to use, more flexible, and smart. With Brightspace, companies can personalize the experience for every learner to deliver real results. The company is a world leader in learning analytics: its platform predicts learner performance so that organizations can take action in real-time to keep learners on track. Brightspace is used by learners in higher education, K-12, and the enterprise sector, including the Fortune 1000. D2L has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Brazil, and Singapore. www.D2L.com/brightspace.

