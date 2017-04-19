Universidad EAFIT Selects D2L to Innovate Its Online Learning Experience

MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - D2L, a global learning technology leader, announces that Universidad EAFIT has selected its Brightspace learning management system (LMS) to reach every learner by offering an easy-to-use, engaging and personalized learning experience for their students.

Universidad EAFIT is considered the most prestigious private university in Medellin. The university has received the Ministry of National Education's Institutional High Quality accreditation twice in a row, making it the first Colombian university to earn that recognition.

The university has approximately 12,000 students and has been researching LMS platforms for three years. Pilots were run with BlackBoard, Moodle, Canvas and Brightspace. Brightspace was selected because of its easy-to-use mobile-friendly interface, its support for personalized learning, and its flexibility to support online, blended and competency-based education programs all on one platform.

Universidad EAFIT initially developed its own learning platform, however, the core of its business is education, not technology. Therefore, the school deployed Brightspace to provide a seamless and interactive experience for its virtual students in Medellin, Pereira and Bogota.

"We are very satisfied with how easy Brightspace is to use. We are still learning its full capabilities and are looking forward to the opportunities it will provide," said Milena Aragones, Virtual Education Technologies Coordinator of Universidad EAFIT.

The university plans to implement the Brightspace Learning Repository in June, enabling learners to search for specific content. Students and teachers will be able to browse individual repositories or search across multiple sites at the same time.

In addition, the school is considering Brightspace LeaP™. The whole idea of "personalized learning," and by extension, adaptive learning, is to reach every learner. Brightspace LeaP empowers teachers to provide all students with a richer and more personalized education experience, unleashing their true potential.

"Brightspace is a great mobile solution for all of our students and teachers. We value D2L's pedagogical support as it helps us improve the quality of our courses. In summary, Brightspace is a great education technology solution without excuses," said Milena Aragones.

ABOUT EAFIT

Universidad EAFIT has the mission of contributing to the social, economic, scientific, and cultural progress of the country through the development of graduate and post graduate programs -- in an environment of ideological plurality and academic excellence -- to produce internationally competent professionals; and with scientific research in constant interaction with business, government and academic segments.

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

D2L's Brightspace is a learning management system (LMS) that helps schools and institutions deliver personalized learning in a classroom or online to people anywhere in the world. Created for the digital learner, Brightspace is cloud-based, runs on mobile devices, and offers rich multimedia to increase engagement, productivity and knowledge retention. The platform makes it easy to design courses, create content, and grade assignments, giving instructors more time to focus on what's most important -- greater teaching and learning. At the same time, analytics reports track and deliver insights into the performance levels of departments, courses, or individuals.

Brightspace was recently named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. In addition, the Fosway Group recognized Brightspace on its 9-Grid™ Analysis for corporate buyers of HR, talent and learning solutions in the EMEA market. Aragon Research included Brightspace in its highly-coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list. www.D2L.com/brightspace.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is the software leader that makes the learning experience better. The company's cloud-based platform is easier to use, more flexible, and smart. With Brightspace, companies can personalize the experience for every learner to deliver real results. The company is a world leader in learning analytics: its platform predicts learner performance so that organizations can take action in real-time to keep learners on track. Brightspace is used by learners in higher education, K-12, and the enterprise sector, including the Fortune 1000. D2L has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Brazil, and Singapore. www.D2L.com/brightspace.

© 2017 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda. All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.

