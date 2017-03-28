Universities Across Brazil Adopt D2L's Brightspace LMS to Transform Learning

Leading Brazilian Universities Choose Brightspace to Reach Every Learner

WATERLOO, ON--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - D2L, a global learning technology leader, announces a range of customers across Brazil have selected its Brightspace learning management system (LMS) to modernize the learning experience. Several universities have chosen Brightspace for ease of use, personalized learning, support for blended and online programs, and its learning analytics capabilities designed to improve learning outcomes.

Brightspace is cloud-based, easy to use, and enables dynamic and personalized learning experiences on any computer or mobile device. D2L's Brightspace is the only LMS to be included in OVUM's Student Success Solutions report, and recognized for the proactive approach using Learning Analytics to predict student performance and provide alerts so instructors can support students who are having difficulties in real time.

"We are very happy to be able to offer a high-quality solution that allows institutions to drive innovation in teaching and learning," said Juan Lucca, VP of Sales for Latin America.

Brightspace customers in Brazil include:

FAESA , an organization in the state of Espírito Santo, offers 34 undergraduate courses in the Humanities, Exact and Biomedical Sciences, as well as graduate programs in various fields. Their courses are ranked amongst the ten best offered by private universities in Brazil. FAESA selected Brightspace to support both face-to-face and distance learning. This year, they intend to increase their distance learning offerings, and use analytical tools to track students' academic lives and support more accurate decisions. "Partnerships with large suppliers, such as D2L, are essential to carry out initiatives and programs of this size. The services offered in their platform, such as the Virtual Learning Environment, Insights and the Repository, give us a strong base to support the actions and projects required to improve and expand our work, and support FAESA's strategic position," said Ligia Cristina Bada Rubim, Coordinator of the Núcleo de Tecnologias Educacionais (Educational Technologies Hub), FAESA.

FAAT has been operating for over 40 years, and its students earn excellent grades in the ENAD and MEC standardized tests. FAAT is using Brightspace to restructure its teaching methods, advance and improve student learning with dynamic and engaging classes and content. It also manages the performance of each student. The plan for 2017 is to continue doing this work, offering modern and engaging education experiences that meet the needs of FAAT's students.

UNICEP , one of the best and highest-ranked higher education institutions in downtown São Paulo and in the State of São Paulo, has been a D2L customer for over two years. UNICEP has used teaching and learning tools to implement distance learning and a blended system for its graduate courses. "We have achieved significant results, in terms of student satisfaction, breaking paradigms and preconceived notions regarding the use of virtual learning environments. These experiences revealed new opportunities to improve our system and changes in methodology that can optimize student learning. All these possibilities are viable, in large part, due to our IT partners, in particular our partnership with D2L and the Brightspace solution," said Wesley Peron Seno, Distance Learning Department Coordinator at Unicep (UnicepVirtual).

Pearson , the largest educational company in the world, is currently using Brightspace alongside its COC proprietary COSMO platform, a system that has been in operation for more than 50 years. This year, Pearson's focus is educational evolution through data analytics, a system that allows for the collection of rich data using customized and progress reports.

UNIT , with more than 50 years and close to 20,000 students, implemented Brightspace to optimize learning and promote student success. "D2L is an important partner and an essential key to our success. Our relationship has been forged with mutual respect and understanding of our needs," said Lucas do Vale, Education Technologies Manager at UNIT.

"We look forward to building a strong partnership with these learning organizations to reach and engage all learners," explained John Baker, CEO of D2L. "Our success in the Brazilian market and adoption by these customers is a strong validation of the demand for a modern learning platform that is focused on improving results for learners. We look forward to further growth in Brazil and throughout South America."

