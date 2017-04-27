University of Advancing Technology to host the Phoenix FundingPost Investor Roundtable

Learn what investors from Silicon Valley, Wall Street and beyond are looking for from Arizona entrepreneurs

TEMPE, AZ--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Phoenix has become a hub for entrepreneurs and business owners. Investors are taking notice and are visiting the Valley for a roundtable discussion to share their tips and advice to pitching entrepreneurs.

The event will feature speakers including former Wall Street investor Bob Spiegel, CIO for Obsidian Securities, founder of the RA restaurant chain, Todd Belfer, managing partner for Canal Partners and more. The speakers will also be sharing their advice on how to connect and network with other investors.

University of Advancing Technology (UAT) will be hosting the Phoenix FundingPost Investor Roundtable on May 25, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check-in begins at 9 a.m.

"We are honored to partner with the University of Advancing Technology for our next investor roundtable. Their innovative campus provides the perfect backdrop for connecting Arizona's entrepreneurs with investors from across the country ready to make investments," said Scott Kelly, CEO of Black Dog Ventures and event chairman for the Phoenix Investor Roundtable.

"We look forward to this event and hope our students and community can learn invaluable information when trying to get investors to take a chance on them," said co-chairman for the event Dr. Dave Bolman, UAT Provost. "Phoenix really is becoming the 'Silicon Dessert'.

The Phoenix Investor Roundtable event is sponsored by Black Dog Venture Partners and Hool Coury Law.

University of Advancing Technology is located at 2625 West Baseline Road Phoenix, AZ 85283.

The public is invited and encouraged to register here.

About University of Advancing Technology (UAT): University of Advancing Technology is a family-owned, private technology University focused on educating students in advancing technology who desire to innovate for our future. Our technology-infused, urban campus is a technology nexus; a collection of technophiles, tech geeks and mavens of the digital world that evolve into top technology executives, master programmers, cyber warriors, forensic sleuths, robotic engineers, interactive filmmakers, and game innovators for entertainment and government animation applications. www.uat.edu