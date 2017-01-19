University of Idaho and Navitas announce partnership to expand international student programs and increase international student enrollment

MOSCOW, ID--(Marketwired - Jan 19, 2017) - University of Idaho and Navitas today announced the launch of a partnership to broaden international education on campus and expand learning opportunities for international and domestic students alike. The partnership will increase the University of Idaho's capacity to deliver specialized programs to a diverse and growing population of students and enhance the University's brand as an international study destination. The announcement comes at a time when record numbers of international students are studying in the United States, with nearly one million students enrolled in academic year 2014-15 according to the Institute of International Education.

The partnership, to be known as the University of Idaho International Student Success Program, will support the University's internationalization goals by growing and diversifying its international student population; broadening UI's international programs and services; and enhancing its global reach and reputation. The first cohort will enroll in September 2017.

This partnership is another way the University of Idaho is addressing enrollment and diversity goals, both of which have been highlighted by President Chuck Staben as priorities of his presidency.

"Expanding and enriching our international student population brings our world-class education to the world, and brings unique experiences and deeper cultural understanding to our university. We are excited to partner with Navitas to introduce international students from all points on the globe to the University of Idaho," Staben said.

The cornerstone of this partnership is the introduction of a pathway program for international students designed to ease the transition to a US university environment and prepare for future academic success. The program -- comprised of academic course content, study skills development and high levels of social and academic support -- gives international students the opportunity to demonstrate their ability to succeed in UI's rigorous environment. Students who successfully complete a pathway will then be eligible to continue their undergraduate or graduate degree studies at the University. The University will retain control of all academic aspects of the pathway program.

Navitas has more than two decades of experience establishing successful pathway programs around the world and was the first to launch such a program in North America.

"International students make invaluable contributions to the communities in which they live and study," said Bev Hudson, President of Navitas North America. "We are proud to partner with University of Idaho because of its deep commitment to internationalization. It will be a welcoming and enriching destination for ambitious students from around the globe."

