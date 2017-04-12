MISSION, KS--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - (Family Features) If you're trying to boost the nutrition of your meals and snacks, look no further than your refrigerator. Dairy products provide a powerful nutrition package that can help you meet your nutrient needs and achieve better health.

The most recent Dietary Guidelines for Americans affirm dairy's important place in the diet with a recommendation that people ages 9 and older consume three servings of low-fat or fat-free dairy foods every day. With nine essential nutrients, milk, cheese and yogurt deliver a unique nutrition package superior to milk alternatives, such as almond or rice beverages, which are often fortified or fall short on these important nutrients.

During the hot summer months, when you don't feel like spending much time in the kitchen, dairy products offer ease and convenience, as many are ready to use in recipes or round out a meal or snack. For a quick, easy and healthy snack this summer, put a fresh take on traditional pizza with this recipe that uses crescent rolls topped with cheeses and fresh seasonal veggies. Or turn up the heat on a classic beef burrito by adding warm pepper jack cheese and black beans.

Visit MidwestDairy.com to pledge Dairy 3 for Me, find additional recipes and learn more about how to unleash the power of dairy nutrition.

Summer Pizza Snack

Recipe courtesy of Cindy Heins, Heins Family Farms

Total time: 22 minutes

Servings: 12

1 tube (8 ounces) crescent rolls 1 tub (8 ounces) low-fat cream cheese 1/4 cup light mayonnaise 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder 1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese 3/4 cup sliced cherry tomatoes 1/2 cup sliced black olives 1/2 cup chopped broccoli florets 1/2 cup chopped cucumber

Heat oven to 375 F. In 9-by-13-inch baking pan, spread out crescent roll dough. Seal seams together to form one large rectangle across bottom of pan. Bake 10-12 minutes, or until lightly browned. Cool on rack.

In small bowl, mix together cream cheese, mayonnaise and garlic powder. Spread evenly over entire cooled crust. Top with mozzarella, tomatoes, olives, broccoli and cucumber. Cut into 12 squares and serve.

Beef Burrito with Pepper Jack Cheese and Black Beans

Total time: 9 minutes

Servings: 6

1/2 pound ground beef sirloin 2 teaspoons minced garlic 1 cup chunky salsa, divided 2 cups cooked brown or white rice 6 whole-wheat tortillas (9 inches each) 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed 1 can (11 ounces) corn kernels, drained 2 cups shredded pepper jack cheese sliced green onion, including green tops

In medium, nonstick skillet, brown ground beef and garlic over medium heat (break beef mixture up into smaller chunks with spatula). Drain fat and stir in 1/2 cup salsa; set aside.

Spread 1/3 cup rice on center of tortilla, leaving 1/2-inch border. Scatter about 2 tablespoons beans and 1 1/2 tablespoons corn over rice. Spread 1/3 cup beef mixture and 1/4 cup cheese over corn. Top with 2 teaspoons salsa and a few slices green onion. Fold in two opposite edges of tortilla 1 inch each and roll up. Place seam-side down on microwave-safe dish.

Repeat with remaining tortillas. Place burritos in microwave oven and heat 1 minute, or until heated through. Serve with remaining salsa.

