Unprecedented Speaker Lineup Takes Center Stage at Phocuswright India

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Travel industry research authority Phocuswright announces its speaker lineup for Phocuswright India, the Asia Pacific counterpart to its preeminent United States- and Europe-based conferences. The two-day event, held February 28 - March 2, 2017, takes place once again at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, Gurugram, National Capital Region, India, and features travel innovators, executive keynotes, panel discussions and debates, as well as exhibition and networking opportunities.

Building on the success of last year's conference, which gathered 400 attendees, Phocuswright India brings together travel leaders to network, learn and build strategic partnerships with the industry's most influential leaders, innovators and visionary thinkers.

"We're happy to be back at the Leela Ambience for the second installment of Phocuswright India," says Lorraine Sileo, Phocuswright's senior vice president, research. " We've compiled a hard-hitting list of high-level speakers to join us on stage at Phocuswright India; 63% are C-level executives and presidents, and the remaining 37% are managing directors, vice presidents or heads of their respective business units. Prepare for great education sessions and even greater networking opportunities."

2017 Speakers

Amanpreet Bajaj, Country Manager, India, Airbnb

Albert Pozo, President, Amadeus Asia Pacific, Amadeus IT Group S.A.

Clement Wong, Founder & CEO, BeMyGuest Pte. Ltd.

Renee Welsh, CEO, Booking Boss Pty Ltd

Oliver Hua, Managing Director, APAC, Booking.com

Raj Rana, Chief Executive Officer, South Asia, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group

Geeta Jain, CEO, India, Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Emmanuel Issaurat, Officer, VELTRA & CEO, City Discovery Inc.

Anand Kandadai, Executive Vice President and Head, Local, Cleartrip

Alex Kaluzny, Chief Technology Officer, Egencia

Noel Swain, Chief Operating Officer, Ezeego One Travel and Tours Limited

Arthur Chapin, Senior Vice President, Product and Design, Expedia Inc.

Tony Duan, Vice President, Fliggy

Gaurav Sundaram, President, ProKonsul and Regional Director, GBTA India

Rahul Pandit, CEO, Ginger Hotels

Rob Torres, Managing Director, Travel, Google

Prashant Kirtane, Vice President, Asia, HomeAway

Ashish Kashyap, Co-Founder and President, MakeMyTrip and Founder and CEO, ibibo Group

Rajesh Magow, Co Founder & CEO-India, MakeMyTrip.com

Ashutosh Sharma, India Head - Investments and M&A, Naspers Ventures

Kaneswaran Avili, Co-Founder and CEO, Nida Rooms

Abhinav Sinha, COO, OYO

Abhishek Rajan, Head of Travel Marketplace, Paytm

Philip C. Wolf, Founder, Phocuswright

Aya Yamoto, Leader, Travel Investment, Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.

Rod Cuthbert, CEO, Rome2Rio

Yogi Vasupal, CEO, Stayzilla

Chinmai Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, Taj Group

Hai Zhuang, President, Tujia

Arjun Nohwar, Head, Uber for Business, APAC, Uber Technologies Inc.

Dhruv Shringi, Co-Founder and CEO, Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd.

Program sessions include:

The Future of Business Travel -- an executive roundtable with Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Egencia and Amadeus

Joint interviews with MakeMyTrip and ibibo Group and Alitrip and Paytm

Roundtable discussion with Nida Rooms, Ginger Hotels and OYO Rooms about budget accommodation in Asia

Keynote presentation to explore where Uber is heading

And much more

Partners supporting Phocuswright India include Amadeus, Cox & Kings and Mystifly, among other travel companies and media outlets.

Learn more about the event - including registration, speakers, program, partners, innovators -- at http://phocuswrightindia.com.

