Unravel Data Now Certified On MapR Converged Data Platform

Unravel accelerates time-to-value of Big Data investments for MapR customers with latest partnership

MENLO PARK, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - Unravel Data announced today that its full-stack performance intelligence platform for optimizing Big Data operations (DataOps) has been certified with the MapR Converged Data Platform. The MapR Converged Data Platform is the industry's only enterprise-grade software solution that unifies big data and open source technologies with fast, native access to global event streaming, real-time database capabilities, and web-scale storage.

For data teams working in a MapR environment, both on-premise and cloud, Unravel demystifies performance issues on a stack that typically hosts a lot of app engines such as MapReduce, Hive, Spark, Oozie and others. Unravel has teamed with MapR to enable data teams to more effortlessly run applications on top of the MapR Converged Data Platform. MapR provides the stack, while Unravel ensures that all of the processes and apps on the stack run optimally, and that budding issues are detected and resolved before they proliferate.

Product certification is part of the MapR Converge Partners Program and makes it easy for customers to identify partner products certified to work with MapR. Customers can use these products and solutions to lower project risks and realize cost savings over custom built solutions. With hundreds of members worldwide, the MapR Converge Partners Program includes best-of-breed partners with the shared commitment to bring the best expertise and business solution for each unique customer need.

The MapR Converged Data Platform is an enterprise-grade solution that enables organizations to use big data in powerful ways to drive innovation through digital transformation. The patented platform is the only solution engineered from the ground up to support breakthrough, next-gen applications that combine operations and analytics in real-time to impact business as it happens.

"Unravel combined with MapR enhances the performance and reliability of Big Data applications and operations by detecting inefficiencies and bottlenecks in real-time," said Geneva Lake, vice president, worldwide alliances and channels, MapR Technologies. "Our joint customers will benefit from predictive, automated, and actionable insights for managing next gen applications on the MapR Converged Data Platform."

Ushering in a new paradigm for DataOps

Today's engineers all too often find themselves leveraging multiple sources, such as MapR Control Systems, CM/Ambari UI, Job History UI, Application Logs, Spark WebUI, etc. in order to gather an end-to-end understanding of their Big Data application behavior and performance challenges. Furthermore, these sources may be insufficient to truly understand the bottlenecks associated with their applications. To add to these challenges, many developers do not have access to these same sources, and find themselves going to their data operations teams, adding significant delays.

These Big Data application and operations challenges present real-roadblocks for enterprise customers aiming to make their applications production ready and meet business SLAs. Unravel addresses these broad challenges and more for Big Data applications by providing a full stack performance intelligence and self-service platform that enhances operations, makes applications reliable and improves overall cluster utilization, all from one single platform.

"The MapR Converged Data Platform presents an enterprise grade product most suitable for building innovative Big Data applications. However, on-going application management challenges and effective cluster utilization are stalling the enterprise from getting the most out of their Big Data investments," said Bala Venkatrao, VP Products at Unravel Data. "Unravel has applied an unique data science approach that delivers a full-stack performance management paradigm for Big Data applications and operations. The combination of MapR and Unravel greatly accelerates the time-to-value for Big Data applications, while ensuring massive ROI for the enterprise."

Availability

Unravel Data certified on MapR is available now. Companies such as Autodesk and YP.com are already using Unravel Data to manage their production Big Data systems. Unravel Data is available immediately for on-premises, cloud or hybrid Big Data deployments. Unravel Data currently supports Hadoop, Spark and Kafka, with plans to add support for other systems such as for data ingestion (Storm, Flume), NoSQL systems (Cassandra, HBase) and MPP systems (Impala, Drill). Unravel Data fully supports secure deployments with Kerberos, Apache Sentry, Encryption, etc. For more information and a free trial, please visit http://unraveldata.com/free-trial/.

Additional Information

Data sheet: www.unraveldata.com/datasheet.pdf

Case Studies: www.unraveldata.com/resources

About MapR Technologies

Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., MapR provides the industry's only Converged Data Platform that enables customers to harness the power of big data by applying analytical insights in real-time to operational applications to improve business outcomes. With MapR, enterprises have an unparalleled data management platform for undertaking digital transformation initiatives to achieve competitive edge. World-class companies have realized more than five times their return on investment using MapR. Amazon, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, SAP and other leading businesses are part of the global MapR partner ecosystem. For more information, visit www.mapr.com.

About Unravel Data

Unravel Data automates and simplifies Big Data operations (DataOps) with a full-stack performance intelligence platform that accelerates application performance, optimizes multi-tenant resource usage, and provides operations intelligence -- all from a single location. Unravel Data supports popular Big Data systems such as Hadoop and Spark for both on-premises and cloud environments. Customers include leading Big Data practitioners such as Autodesk and YP.com. Unravel Data was founded in 2013 by Kunal Agarwal and Dr. Shivnath Babu when they experienced the frustration of manually troubleshooting performance problems in Big Data stacks firsthand. Unravel's founding team includes Big Data experts from companies such as MapR, Oracle, and Microsoft. Unravel Data has raised a total of $7.2 M in two rounds of funding from Menlo Ventures and Data Elite Ventures.

Copyright Statement

The name Unravel Data is a trademark of Unravel Data™. Other trade names used in this document are the properties of their respective owners.