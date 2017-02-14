Upcoming Degreed Webinar Features Corporate L&D Experts; Examines "The Near Future of Learning Technology"

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) -

WHO:

Degreed, the fast-growing company building an engaging, beautiful and intuitive solution to empower and recognize all forms of career-long learning.

WHAT:

Will host a complimentary 60-minute webinar examining the near future of learning technology.

WHEN:

Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. PST/12:00 p.m. EST

WHERE:

To register for this event, please visit: http://get.degreed.com/near-future-of-learning-webinar.

DETAILS:

Digital technology is creating sea change in the learning and talent development functions. Effectively adapting learning and development in the context of virtual reality, artificial intelligence and big data is becoming more and more difficult.

Tackling this important topic will be Bersin by Deloitte analyst, Dani Johnson. During this webinar, she'll lead a spirited discussion about managing the digital disruption of L&D in multinational organizations. Joining Johnson will be Chris Trout, vice president, Learning Strategy at The Walt Disney Company; Amy Rouse, senior learning strategist who was most recently with AT&T; and Barry Murphy, global learning lead at Airbnb. They will share their real-life experiences in navigating uncertainty and change and why implementing an L&D ecosystem makes more sense instead of attempting to rely on one integrated system.

HR and learning professionals -- as well as those grappling with rapidly evolving learning requirements -- are encouraged to attend this compelling webinar.

About Degreed

Degreed is an award-winning learning platform built for the way today's workers really build their expertise and grow their careers. Degreed integrates organizations' internal talent systems with the world's largest ecosystem of open learning resources - over 3 million courses, videos, articles, books, podcasts and more from nearly 1,400 sources. As a result, organizations and their people can discover, share and track all their development, however and wherever they learn. Founded in 2012, Degreed is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in Salt Lake City and Amsterdam.

