Upcoming Event Examines Evolving Role of Analytics in National Security Decisions

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - FCW, Defense Systems and technical partner Booz Allen Hamilton announce an upcoming government and military event focused on the evolving role of analytics in national security-Analytics Supporting National Security: Advanced Capabilities for Better Decision-Making. The event will take place June 20 at the Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City in Arlington, VA.

Increasingly, government and military leaders are leveraging advanced analytic tools in new ways-addressing a broader range of problems, gaining deeper levels of understanding and reducing overall cost. This event will bring together government and military leaders and experts to examine how advanced analytics provides not only the insight, but the foresight needed for effective decision-making in national security matters.

"It's been fascinating to watch the government embrace analytics in recent years, and move from basic measurement and monitoring to true predictive analytics," said Troy K. Schneider, Editor-in-Chief, FCW and GCN. "Now we're seeing some agencies explore prescriptive analytics, using the data to suggest the best course of action. This has tremendous potential, but requires a very different way of thinking about problems and mission goals."

"Defense and intelligence leaders recognize that the power of analytics can enable timely and accurate decision making. This event will further drive that discussion with real-world examples and identify paths forward in thinking about how to apply analytics to better support different missions," said Mark Jacobsohn, Senior Vice President and Lead, Data Science and Machine Intelligence within Booz Allen Hamilton's Strategic Innovation Group (SIG).

Current confirmed speakers to date, with more to be announced, include: Mark Krzysko, Deputy Director for Enterprise Information, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology & Logistics/Acquisition Resources and Analysis, Department of Defense; Mark Tapper, Special Adviser to the Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Headquarters U.S. Air Force; Mark Jacobsohn, Senior Vice President and Lead, Data Science and Machine Intelligence, Strategic Innovation Group, Booz Allen Hamilton; Scott Jachimski, Principal and Director of Analytics, Data Science and Machine Intelligence for National Agencies, Defense & Intelligence Group, Booz Allen Hamilton.

