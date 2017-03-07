Upcoming Webinar to Examine How to Improve the Speed and Efficiency of Your Clinical Trials

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - On Tuesday, March 28, 2017, join a guest panel from Cmed as they explore how technology streamline processes, make the research team more efficient and improve patient safety, to help get to the end result of the research faster.

As clinical trials continue to grow more complex and the time they take to conduct gets longer, they are also becoming more expensive and hence the pressure on sponsors and their partners to try to shorten the timelines and keep the costs under control grow ever greater. Finding new technologies and approaches to attain these savings, operational efficiencies and the most complete and accurate data possible, all has to take place in full compliance with regulatory and ethics requirements and as ever with a primary focus on patient safety.

Speeding the delivery of clinical trials and importantly the attainment of key decision points that both impact trial conduct, and more broadly, the Clinical Development plan, becomes more and more important. It is well documented that the rate of new drug approvals is declining by every passing year, either because it is not possible to show significant effectiveness or because unanticipated or excessive safety risks are identified. Clinical trials also often fall behind the planned timelines, both during protocol development as efforts are made to define study designs and endpoints to support successful conduct, and site selection as more and more effort is made to find sites that can find patients. These existing challenges plus the broader and newer challenges of increased complexity and costs all mean there is a real and present need to adopt and implement the latest technology and approaches to ensure as a research based industry, we are collectively able to continue to speed the development of new medicines through to patients.

Technology is already here that can help significantly reduce costs and speed development. Over the past decade, there has been several technological solutions aimed at making the clinical trial process more coherent and efficient, such as moving from paper-based processes to the electronic data capture (eDC) systems now commonplace in the industry. But while eDC helps reduce a lot of the paper issues for the Sponsor, it does not end the paper issues for the sites, causing some frustration for investigators but also for Sponsors and their vendors who must continue to verify that the data in the eCRF is in fact the same as the data recorded at the site. More recently, newer "eClinical" technologies have been introduced, but despite the new features and functionality these systems bring their own share of new challenges, constraints and inefficiencies. Hence, the Industry still awaits the real 'game-changer' that can both speed the operational delivery of clinical trials, enable new approaches to the monitoring and management of the data, all whilst enabling associated reductions in cost.

In this webinar, the speakers will demonstrate some of the key powerful components of encapsia™, a clinical data suite designed to improve quality, shorten timelines, increase productivity and reduce costs.

For more information or to register for this free webinar visit: How to Improve the Speed and Efficiency of Your Clinical Trials

