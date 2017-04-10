Upcoming Webinar to Examine New Tufts CSDD Study on End-to-End Site Identification Through Startup

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - On Tuesday, April 25, 2017, Xtalks will host a complimentary webinar featuring a panel of speakers including: Ken Getz the Director of Sponsored Research Programs & Associate Professor at Tufts CSDD, Beth Harper the President of Clinical Performance Partners and Patricia Smith a Business Architect at goBalto. The speakers will discuss the new study assessing sponsor and CRO experience, practices and improvement areas associated with investigative site identification, feasibility, selection and study startup.

Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (CSDD) presents the findings of a new study among sponsors and CROs assessing the end-to-end process of finding, evaluating, selecting and activating investigative sites. Building on the 2012 'Startup Time and Readiness Tracking' (START) study on site activation, this new study provides a more extensive and in-depth look at sponsor and CRO experience managing the entire process.

The study also assesses current levels of satisfaction with how various tasks are handled; cycle times associated with specific activities; perceived barriers; areas where improvement opportunities exist; and the impact of investments in technology and management models.

The webinar will discuss the implications of the results and highlight key insights for sponsors and CROs to optimize their investigative site management practices.

This webinar is applicable to:

Sponsor and CRO roles responsible for site identification, feasibility assessment and selection

Sponsor and CRO roles responsible for site activation

Sponsor and CRO roles responsible for collecting and evaluating site and study metrics

