TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - On Thursday, April 27, 2017, Xtalks will host a complimentary webinar featuring Dr. A. McGarry Houghton, Associate Member of the Clinical Research Division at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and Dr. Joseph M. Beechem, Senior Vice President of Research and Development at NanoString Technologies as the speakers.

Worldwide, lung cancer is the most commonly diagnosed form of cancer with a survival rate among the lowest. Somatic mutations (in the form of SNVs and InDels) and gene fusions account for most clinically interpretable and actionable genomic alterations. Biomarkers for lung cancer and identification of molecular drug targets are also actively sought through protein analysis methodologies. Multi-analyte analysis of DNA, RNA, and protein is often hindered by limited amounts of FFPE-preserved specimens. When enough sample is available, each analyte is typically profiled on different instrument platforms, which requires complex workflows and specialized data analysis expertise.

To provide a unified and simpler alternative, NanoString's molecular barcoding technology has been adapted to permit simultaneous digital measurement of biologically-relevant targets that span DNA, RNA, and protein, known as 3D Biology™ technology. This approach has several advantages over other analytical methods. Direct, single-molecule digital counting allows detection over a broad dynamic range with high reproducibility, often >98% concordance between technical replicates. SNV probes enable sensitive and specific identification of ≤ 5% DNA mutant allele sequences from 5 ng of FFPE-extracted genomic DNA. Fusion transcripts are detected with 5'/3' imbalance probes and toehold-mediated junction probes. Protein and phospho-protein expression is measured via DNA-labeled antibodies and a single antigen retrieval step. The 3D Biology workflow requires just two 5-10 µM sections of FFPE tissue; RNA/DNA extracted from one section and multiplex digital protein profiling from the second.

In this webinar, the speakers will discuss 3D Biology technology and the application of this novel approach in the study 75 lung cancer FFPE samples. These samples were assayed simultaneously with an SNV panel targeting 104 solid tumor somatic mutations in 25 genes, a lung cancer fusion gene panel targeting ALK, RET, ROS1 and NTRK1 transcripts, and a protein panel measuring 26 total and phospho-protein targets, including key members of the EGFR, PI3K, and MAPK signaling pathways. Combined with previous profiling of these samples utilizing 770-plex RNA profiling of key cancer pathways and 770-plex immune gene expression analysis, this multidimensional dataset points the way to a new generation of molecular biomarker-based signatures of disease and true multi-analyte analysis of limited FFPE samples.

Join the presenters to learn how 3D Biology Technology can enable your multi-analyte analysis of FFPE samples.

Disclaimer: For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

For more information or to register for this free webinar visit: Enabling Multi-Analyte Analysis of Lung Cancer FFPE Samples with 3D Biology™ Technology

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global Life Sciences community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical & biotech companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit: http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit: http://xtalks.com/sponsorship.ashx

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/10/11G135530/Images/logo_nanostring_trade_mark_2017_RGB_250-08726e195b33b8fb890016e532cde84d.jpg