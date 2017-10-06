Upcoming Webinar: Simplify Your Research with a New Generation of High Resolution QTof Mass Spectrometer

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 06, 2017) - In a live broadcast taking place on Friday, October 27, 2017 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK) industry expert Robert E. Haufler, PhD, Staff Scientist at SCIEX will discuss the newly introduced SCIEX X500 QTOF, a compact bench-top HRAM mass spectrometer that is designed to address many common challenges, including size and performance.

Interest is increasing in High Resolution Accurate Mass Spectrometry (HRAM) for utilization in all application areas. Current QTOF analyzers that provide resolution >30,000 and mass-to-charge error <5ppm, are generally well suited for HRAM in many aspects. The high spectral acquisition rate of QTOF analyzers provide high quality data with no degradation in resolving power or accuracy, making it an excellent match for high resolution separation technologies.

It is generally true that for TOF analyzers, large size is a requirement for achieving high resolution. Therefore, compact high resolution TOF analyzers are a technological challenge. Mass accuracy is lost if thermal effects aren't managed. Thermal expansion of the analyzer components will cause peaks to shift when changes in temperature occur, making it difficult to obtain stable intrinsic mass calibration, and thus requires frequent calibration.

The X500 QTOF has a novel TOF analyzer that is very compact, yet achieves high resolution and accuracy. Many innovations discovered during the long history of the TOF technology and several important engineering accomplishments are combined to achieve this result. Importantly as well, data acquisition and data processing are also greatly simplified, enabling easy adoption in many research areas, such as biologics characterization, food safety, forensics and environmental testing.

Topics in this presentation include:

The development of N-TOF technology for a new generation of bench-top QTOF mass spectrometer

Technology innovations for achieving high sensitivity, stable and broad linearity of mass calibration

Streamlined workflow solutions for biologics characterization, food safety, forensics and environmental testing

To learn more about this complimentary event visit: Simplify Your Research with A New Generation of High Resolution QTof Mass Spectrometer

