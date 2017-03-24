LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 24, 2017) - UPDATE - 14-Year-Old Singer Nya, Signs With Music Legend, A.B. Quintanilla III -- Brother of Late Latin Superstar, Selena

EKC PR welcomes 14-year-old singer/songwriter Nya, to its client roster. As part of the next generation of artists, the teen has signed with legendary music producer and songwriter A.B. Quintanilla III, where together they will produce and write Nya's debut album. As the brother of the late Latin superstar Selena, and bass player for Selena y Los Dinos, A.B. brings with him a substantial track record for masterminding numerous #1 hits.

"A.B. Quintanilla III is an icon in the music industry and a creative genius," explains Nya. "I'm so honored to work with him, as he will surely allow me to grow as an artist and individual."

With a distinctive vision for the talented singer, A.B. is creating a fresh new sound for Nya in the Pop and Latin genres, manifesting a bit of "Selena like" flair, due in part to the admiration Nya has for his sister.

"Although Selena passed before I was born, she's definitely one of my idols," Nya says. "Selena was such an amazing singer and performer -- a girl who sang her heart out every time she got on stage. She inspired me to go for my dreams."

No stranger to performing herself, Nya developed a comfortable stage presence early on when she began competing in beauty pageants at the mere age of 3. Throughout her childhood, Nya fostered a love of music, admiring singers like Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez.

"I loved watching Hannah Montana and Wizards of Waverly Place, and was always in 'awe' of the talent those young girls had, and continue to have," Nya says. "I felt it was in me as well, and I'm excited to now have the chance to showcase my love of singing, and the arts."

"Nya is a special gem," says A.B. Quintanilla III. "She's driven, ambitious, and knows exactly what she wants to accomplish in her music career. There aren't many kids her age that have the whole package, but Nya has the 'it' factor that everyone wants."

