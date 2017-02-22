UPDATE - 2016 Toronto Consumer Choice Award Winners

News Room

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Consumer Choice Award is pleased to present the 2016 Top Service Providers for the Greater Toronto Area in their respective industries. We would like to congratulate all of this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of the GTA and its surrounding areas.

Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of 2016 Award Winners below:

AUTO & TRANSPORTATION      
       
BELL AUTO INC.  BOB BANNERMAN CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP  BIRCHMOUNT COLLISION INC.
Automobile Dealers - Pre-Owned (GTA)  Automobile Dealers - Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep (GTA)  Automobile Body Shop (GTA)
1127 Finch Ave. W  888 Don Mills Rd.  4032 Finch Ave. E
North York, ON, M3J 2E8  Toronto, ON, M3C 1V6  Scarborough, ON, M1S 3T6
(416) 736-8880  (416) 444-0888  (416) 291-9919
(888) 575-8510  www.bobbannerman.com  www.birchmountcollision.com
www.bellauto.ca      
       
CONCORD TRAILER RENTAL  DON VALLEY NORTH TOYOTA SCION  HITCH CITY
Trailers - Rentals, Leasing & Sales (GTA)  Automobile Dealers - Toyota (GTA)  Van & Truck Customizing (GTA)
8470 Keele St.  3300 Steeles Ave. E  With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
Concord, ON, L4K 2A6  Markham, ON, L3R 1G9  Toronto, ON
(416) 732-3668  (905) 475-0722  (905) 625-4664
www.concordtrailerrental.com  (800) 663-8658  www.hitchcity.com
   www.donvalleynorthtoyota.com/scion   
       
LEASE BUSTERS INC.  LEXUS OF OAKVILLE  MACGYVER AUTOBODY & COLLISION
Automobile Leasing (GTA)  Automobile Dealers - Lexus (GTA)  Automobile Body Shop (GTA East)
1230 Crestlawn Dr.  1453 North Service Rd. W  3360 Midland Ave.
Mississauga, ON, L4W 1A6  Oakville, ON, L6M 2W2  Scarborough, ON, M1V 4V7
(905) 629-2270  (905) 847-8400  (416) 291-7323
(888) 357-2678  (866) 539-8766  www.macgyverautobody.com
www.leasebusters.com  www.lexusofoakville.ca   
       
MONSTER PLOWING COMPANY  OIL CHANGERS  ONTARIO TRUCK TRAINING ACADEMY
Snow Removal (GTA)  Automobile Lubrication (GTA Central)  Driving School - Truck (GTA)
1655 Dupont St., Unit 5  901 Sheppard Ave. W  99 Wentworth St. E
Toronto, ON, M6P 3T1  North York, ON, M3H 2T7  Oshawa, ON, L1H 3V6
(647) 967-7569  (416) 638-0165  (905) 723-1237
www.monsterplow.ca  www.oilchangers.ca  (800) 753-2284
      www.otta.ca
       
SUNWING AIRLINES  THE BRIMELL GROUP  THORNCREST SHERWAY INC.
Aircraft Charter Services (GTA)  Automobile Service & Repair (GTA Central)  Automobile Dealers - Ford/Lincoln (GTA)
27 Fasken Rd.  5060 Sheppard Ave. E  1575 The Queensway
Toronto, ON, M9W 1KC  Scarborough, ON, M1S 4N3  Toronto, ON, M8Z 1T9
(877) SUNWING (786-9464)  (416) 292-2241  (416) 521-7000
www.sunwing.ca  www.thebrimellgroup.com  www.thorncrest.com
       
THE TIRE BUTLER  TOWN + COUNTRY BMW   
Automobile Tires (GTA Central)  Automobile Dealers - BMW (GTA)   
109 Bridgeland Ave.  8111 Kennedy Rd.   
Toronto, ON, M6A 1Z4  Markham, ON, L3R 5M2   
(416) 234-1688  (905) 477-2212   
www.tirebutler.com  www.tcbmw.com   
       
BUSINESS SOLUTIONS      
       
A. FARBER & PARTNERS INC.  ABCO GROUP  ABLE TRANSLATIONS LTD.
Bankruptcy Trustees (GTA)  Office Furniture & Equipment (GTA)  Translators & Interpretors (GTA)
1220 Sheppard Ave. E., Unit 300  2480 Lawrence Ave. E  5749 Coopers Ave.
Toronto, ON, M2K 2S5  Toronto, ON, M1P 2R7  Mississauga, ON, L4Z 1R9
(416) 496-1200  (416) 750-0118  (905) 502-0000
310-1100  www.abcogroup.ca  (800) 840-5370
www.afarber.com     www.abletranslations.com
       
BARRETT TAX LAW  BARTER NETWORK LTD.  BURLINGTON SIGNS NATIONAL
Lawyer - Tax Law (GTA)  Barter Services (GTA)  Signs (GTA)
45 Basaltic Rd., Unit 1B  955 Wilson Ave., Unit 6  1229 Advance Rd., Unit 1 & 2
Vaughan, ON, L4K 1G5  Toronto, ON, M3K 2A8  Burlington, ON, L7M 1G7
(416) 907-8429  (416) 485-9393  (905) 335-6515
(877) 8-TAX-TAX  (800) DOBARTER  www.burlingtonsigns.com
www.barretttaxlaw.com  www.barternetwork.ca   
       
CANADIAN LINEN & UNIFORM SERVICES  CANADIAN WASTE MANAGEMENT  CREDIT CANADA DEBT SOLUTIONS INC.
Uniform Supplier (GTA)  Waste Management (GTA)  Credit & Debt Counselling Services (GTA)
24 Atomic Ave.  5425 Dixie Rd., Unit 15  45 Sheppard Ave. E, Unit 810
Toronto, ON, M9B 1E1  Mississauga, ON, L4W 1E6  Toronto, ON, M2N 5W9
(416) 354-3100  (905) 277-4646  (416) 228-3328
(800) 268-0328  www.canadianwastemanagement1.ca  (800) 267-2272
www.canadianlinen.com     www.creditcanada.com
       
EXPOSYSTEMS CANADA  FOREX PARCEL DELIVERY  FREEMAN AUDIO VISUAL CANADA
Display & Exhibition Designers (GTA)  Courier Services (GTA)  Audio Visual Services (GTA)
3640B McNicoll Ave.  515 Milner Ave., Unit 10  2365 Matheson Blvd. E
Scarborough, ON, M1X 1G5  Scarborough, ON, M1B 2K4  Mississauga, ON, L4W 5B3
(800) 263-3976  (416) 335-8555  (905) 366-9245
www.exposystems.com  (855) 367-3986  www.freemanav-ca.com
   www.myforextoronto.com   
       
LEGAL ACTION  NORTHERN PROTOCOL INC.  OPTIMA IT CONSULTANTS
Paralegal Services (GTA)  Computer Service and Repair (Barrie)  Computer Consultants (GTA)
5075 Yonge St., Unit 405  331 Bayfield St., Suite 210  5800 Ambler Dr., Unit 119
Toronto, ON, M2N 6CG  Barrie, ON, L4M 3C2  Mississauga, ON, L4W 4J4
(416) 226-7250  (705) 739-2349  (905) 602-4435
(800) 601-8946  (866) 800-2349  www.optimaitconsulting.com
www.legalaction.ca  www.npinc.ca   
       
PRINT THREE      
Photocopying, Printing & Digital Services (GTA)      
8400 Jane St., Unit 300      
Concord, ON, L4K 4L8      
(905) 669-8895      
(800) 335-5918      
www.printthree.com      
       
CONSTRUCTION      
       
ALL CRANES RENTAL  BROCK DOORS & WINDOWS INC.  BULLARD BROTHERS PAINTING
Cranes (GTA)  Windows & Doors (GTA)  Painting Contractor (GTA West)
7215 Torbram Rd.  278 Orenda Rd.  109 Ringwood Rd.
Mississauga, ON, L4T 1G7  Brampton, ON, L6T 4X6  Oakville, ON, L6H 1K3
(905) 795-1090  (905) 791-2850  (905) 616-3925
www.allcrane.com  (800) 449-3808  www.bullardbrotherspainting.com
   www.brockwindows.com   
       
DEL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.  DODDS GARAGE DOOR SYSTEMS INC.  DODDS INTERIORS
Property Management (GTA)  Overhead Doors (GTA)  Window Treatments (GTA)
4800 Dufferin St.  346 Newkirk Rd., Unit 21  1860 Dundas St. E
Toronto, ON, M3H 5S9  Richmond Hill, ON, L4C 0A9  Mississauga, ON, L4X 1L9
(416) 661-3151  (416) 225-1600  (905) 848-2877
www.delpropertymanagement.com  (877) 363-3711  www.doddsinteriors.com
   www.doddsdoors.com   
       
LEAFGUARD BY GUTTER DEPOT  MTC PAVING  PRESTIGE PAINTING AND PROPERTY SERVICES
Eavestrough (GTA West)  Paving Contractor (GTA)  Painting Contractor (GTA East - Durham Region)
1239 Aerowood Dr., Unit A & B  975 Westport Cr., Unit 12  10 Arnold Johnston St.
Mississauga, ON, L4W 1B9  Mississauga, ON, L5T 1E8  Courtice, ON, L1E 0C6
(905) 206-9916  (905) 565-1644  (905) 391-5524
(888) 909-1665  www.mountaintopconstruction.ca  www.prestigepainting.biz
www.gutterdepot.ca     www.prestigepaintingandmore.com
       
RIVALDA CERAMIC TILES INC.  ROUSSEL EAVESTROUGH  TESKEY CONCRETE
Porcelain & Ceramic Tiles (GTA)  Eavestroughs (GTA Central)  Concrete - Ready Mixed (GTA Wide)
8305 Jane St., Unit 1 & 2  121 Nugget Ave.  20 Murray Rd.
Concord, ON, L4K 5Y3  Scarborough, ON, M1S 3B1  Toronto, ON, M3K 1T2
(905) 738-7100  (416) 438-4344  (416) 638-0340
www.rivalda.com  www.rousseleavestrough.com  www.teskeyconcrete.com
       
THE CITY WIDE GROUP INC.  THE ENGLISH CARPENTER   
Waterproofing & Foundation Repair (GTA)  Renovation Carpenter   
25 Hollinger Rd., Unit 3  (GTA Central)   
Toronto, ON, M4B 3N4  139 Lansdowne Ave.   
(416) 283-5500  Toronto, ON, M6K 2W1   
www.citywidegroup.com  (647) 269-3140   
   www.theenglishcarpenter.com   
       
HEALTH & WELLNESS      
       
ABBOTSFORD ANIMAL HOSPITAL  AVENUE ACUPUNCTURE  BELLAIR LASER CLINIC
Veterinarians (GTA North)  Acupuncture (GTA Central)  Laser Hair Removal (GTA)
14958 Yonge St.  1896 Avenue Rd., 2nd Floor  116 Cumberland St.
Aurora, ON, L4G 1M7  Toronto, ON, M5M 3Z8  Toronto, ON, M5R 3T5
(905) 727-7379  (416) 449-6756  (416) 972-0337
www.abbotsfordanimalhospital.com  www.avenueacu.com  www.bellairlaserclinic.ca
       
       
BODY LINES DANCE AND FITNESS  CITY ORTHODONTICS  CUSTOM ORTHOTIC DESIGN GROUP LIMITED
Dance School (GTA East)  Orthodontists (GTA Central)  Podiatrists - Foot Clinic (GTA West)
60 Spy Court, Unit 1  4025 Yonge St., Unit 211  4120 Ridgeway Dr.
Markham, ON, L3R 5H6  Toronto, ON, M2P 2E3  Mississauga, ON, L5L 5S9
(905) 415-2639  (416) 222-3223  (905) 828-2969
www.bodylinesdanceandfitness.com  www.cityortho.ca  (866) 829-2969
      www.customothotic.ca
DR. ARI VOUDOURIS DENTISTRY AT PARKPLACE  EDELSTEIN COSMETICS  ELITE MARTIAL ARTS TORONTO
Dentists (GTA Central)  Cosmetic Procedures (GTA Wide)  Martial Arts (GTA Central)
3 Singer Court  362 Fairlawn Ave.  98 The Esplanade
Toronto, ON, M2K 0B6  Toronto, ON, M5M 1T6  Toronto, ON, M5E 1A9
(416) 498-9999  (416) 256-5614  (647) 406-9862
   (866) 687-4273  www.ematoronto.ca
   www.EdelsteinCosmetic.com   
       
HEARING SOLUTIONS  LASIK MD  MAGNITUDE MARTIAL ARTS
Hearing Services (GTA)  Laser Vision Correction (GTA)  Martial Arts (GTA West)
With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better  With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better  3250 Ridgeway Dr., Unit 7
Toronto, ON  Toronto, ON  Mississauga, ON, L5L 5Y6
(888) 506-EARS (3277)  (866) 961-2020  (905) 820-9355
www.hearingsolutions.ca  www.lasikmd.com  www.magnitudewell.com
       
NHI NURSING & HOMEMAKERS INC.  PAIN CARE GROUP  SPA SEDONA
Home Healthcare Services (GTA Wide)  Physiotherapists (GTA East)  Salon Spas (GTA East)
2347 Kennedy Rd., Unit 204  3477 Kennedy Rd., Unit 5  24 Church St. S
Toronto, ON, M1T 3T8  Scarborough, ON, M1V 3Z7  Ajax, ON, L1S 6B3
(416) 754-0700  (416) 291-1175  (905) 686-4955
(800) 567-6877  www.paincaregroup.ca  www.spasedona.ca
www.nhihealthcare.com      
       
THE BASEMENT YOGA AND FITNESS STUDIO  THE OPTICAL LOUNGE   
Yoga Studio (GTA North)  Opticians | Optometrist (GTA East)   
626C Sheppard Ave. W  1725 Kingston Rd.   
North York, ON, M3H 2S1  Pickering, ON, L1V 4L9   
(416) 901-0500  (416) 296-9991   
       
HOME    
     
ARCAMM ROOFING INSULATION & EAVESTROUGH
 AMJ CAMPBELL VAN LINES  ATLAS CARE
Roofing (GTA North)  Moving Companies (GTA)  Air Conditioning and Heating Contractor (GTA)
168 Elman Cr. & Multiple Other Locations to Serve You Better  6140 Vipond Dr.  2520 Bristol Circle, Unit 1
New Market, ON, L3Y 7X1  Markham, ON, L5T 2B2  Oakville, ON, L6H 6Z7
(905) 955-7663  (888) AMJ-MOVE  (905) 829-1296
(416) 716-1393  www.amjcampbell.com  www.atlascare.ca
       
BURKE'S RESTORATION  CAYNE'S THE SUPER HOUSEWARE STORE  CHEM DRY SIMCOE COUNTY
Fire & Water Damage Restoration (GTA Wide)  Houseware Retailers (GTA)  Carpet & Rug Cleaning (Barrie)
98 Milvan Dr.  112 Doncaster Ave.  25 Hart Dr., Unit 7
Toronto, ON, M9L 1Z6  Thornhill, ON, L3T 1L3  Barrie, ON, L4N 5R8
(416) 744-2456  (905) 764-1188  (705) 721-8866
(800) 856-2456  www.cayneshousewares.com  (855) 721-8866
www.burkerestoration.com     www.simcoe.chemdry.ca
       
CLEARVIEW HOME & PROPERTY INSPECTIONS  DAVEY TREE  DIXIE ELECTRONICS
Building Inspection (GTA)  Tree Services (GTA)  Home Appliance Sales (GTA)
1427 Bayshire Dr.  With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better  5120 Dixie Rd., Unit 11
Oakville, ON, L6H 6E8  Toronto, ON  Mississauga, ON, L4W 4I7
(647) 996-8439  (800) 445-8733  (905) 625-5900
www.cvhi.ca  www.davey.com  www.dixieelectronics.ca
       
GIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC.  HOME APPLIANCE REPAIR  HOMETURF LAWN CARE
Financial Planning (GTA)  Home Appliance Service (GTA)  Lawn Maintenance (GTA West)
3625 Dufferin St., Unit 340  1060 Meyerside Dr., Unit 7  7123 Fir Tree Dr.
Toronto, ON, M3K 1Z2  Mississauga, ON, L5T 1J4  Mississauga, ON, L5S 1G4
(416) 787-1366 ext. 373  (905) 670-7579  (888) 791-8873
(866) 228-9442  (866) 211-2937  www.hometurf.ca
www.gicwealth.ca  www.hargta.com   
       
JIFFY SELF-STORAGE  KITCHEN LAND  LAWNSAVERS PLANT HEALTH CARE INC.
Storage - Self-Service (GTA Central)  Kitchen & Bath Centres (GTA)  Lawn Care (GTA North)
1805 Wilson Ave.  1075 Queensway E., Unit 14  160 Cidermill Ave., Unit 14
Toronto, ON, M9M 1A2  Mississauga, ON, L4Y 4C8  Concord, ON, L4K 4K5
(416) 745-4339  (905) 848-8509  (416) 707-9994
www.jiffystorage.com  www.kitchenland.ca  (888) 503-LAWN
      www.lawnsavers.com
       
MR. ROOTER PLUMBING OF GREATER TORONTO  NATIONAL MATTRESS OUTLET PLUS +  PATTERNED CONCRETE ONTARIO INC.
Plumbing Contractor (GTA)  Mattress Stores (GTA)  Concrete Products (GTA)
With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better  1550 Meyerside Dr., Unit 3  249 Supertest Rd.
Toronto, ON  Mississauga, ON, L5T 1V4  North York, ON, M3J 2M4
(416) 699-8623  (905) 565-0885  (416) 661-3007
www.mrrooter.ca/toronto  www.nationalmattress.ca  (800) 252-4619
      www.patternedconcrete.ca
       
PETER KAMPE - MORTGAGE INTELLIGENCE  PRIMUS  ROYAL LEPAGE TERREQUITY REALTY
Mortgages (GTA East)  VOIP - Voice Over Internet Provider (GTA Wide)  Real Estate- Residential (GTA Central)
1099 Kingston Rd., Unit 215  5343 Dundas St. W  211 Consumers Rd., Unit 105
Pickering, ON, L1V 1B5  Toronto, ON, M9B 6K5  Toronto, ON, M2J 4G8
(905) 250-0764  (877) 654-7319  (416) 496-9220
(800) 804-3767  www.primus.ca  (416) 496-2244
www.kampe.ca     www.terrequity.com
       
ROYAL LEPAGE YOUR COMMUNITY REALTY  SUNNYSIDE WINDOWS & EAVES CLEANING  SUPERIOR HOME SYSTEMS
Real Estate - Residential (GTA North)  Window Cleaning (GTA Wide)  Vacuums (GTA)
8854 Yonge St.  250 Eglinton Ave. E, Suite 567  6024 Yonge St.
Richmond Hill, ON, L4C 0T4  Toronto, ON, M4P 1K2  Toronto, ON, M2M 3W5
(905) 731-2000  (416) 480-9675  (416) 226-9396
www.yourcommunityrealty.com  www.sunnysidewindowcleaning.com  www.superiorhomesystems.ca
       
TERMINIX  TELSA ELECTRIC  THE RMA GROUP
Pest Control (GTA Central)  Electrical Contractor (GTA)  Mortgages (GTA North)
29 Tandem Rd.  1010 Bathurst St.  57 John St., PO 647
Concord, ON, L4K 3G1  Toronto, ON, M5R 3G8  Bradford, ON, L3Z 2B2
(416) 665-7378  (416) 535-5845  (289) 338-4443
www.magicalpest.ca  www.teslaelectric.ca  www.RMAgroup.ca
       
TOP HAT CHIMNEY  WOODBRIDGE FIREPLACE INC.   
Chimney Cleaning (GTA Central)  Fireplace Sales & Services (GTA)   
146 Everden Rd.  18A Strathearn Ave., Units 25-27   
Toronto, ON, M6C 3K9  Brampton, ON, L6T 4X7   
(416) 785-9003  (905) 799-5953   
www.tophatchimney.ca  www.woodbridgefp.com   
       
LIFESTYLE      
       
ALLIANCE SECURITY SYSTEMS  ALVI ARMANI  BOLLUCKS PUB & KITCHEN
Alarm Systems (GTA)  Hair Restoration (GTA)  Restaurants - Pubs (GTA East)
2355 Derry Rd. E, Unit 16  10 Bay St., Unit 340  736 Kingston Rd.
Mississauga, ON, L5S 1V6  Toronto, ON, M5J 2R8  Pickering, ON, L1V 1A8
(905) 696-0613  (416) 363-6655  (905) 492-5088
(877) 942-5276  (866) 607-6220  www.bollockspub.com
www.alliance-security.com  www.alviarmani.com   
       
CANADIANA FLOWERS  CULTURES RESTAURANTS  DESIGN BY SEVAN
Florists (GTA Central)  Restaurants - Sandwich Shop (GTA)  Jewelers (GTA)
3087 Kingston Rd.  With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better  477 Richmond St. W, Unit 801
Toronto, ON, M1M 1P1  Toronto, ON  Toronto, ON, M5V 3E7
(416) 265-6867  (905) 764-7066  (416) 203-7265
(888) 265-7673  (800) 863-6688  www.designbysevan.com
www.torontoflorist.com  www.culturesrestaurants.com   
       
DIAMOND AND DIAMOND PERSONAL INJURY LAWYERS  D SPA  EDGE IMAGING
Personal Injury Lawyers (GTA)  Spa/Day Spa (GTA West)  Photographers (GTA)
5075 Yonge St., 7th Floor  4242 Dundas St. W  940 Gateway Dr.
Toronto, ON, M2N 6C6  Etobicoke, ON, M8X 1Y6  Burlington, ON, L7L 5K7
(416) 256-1600  (416) 236-7720  (905) 631-5588
(800) 567-HURT (4878)  www.dspas.ca  (866) 707-3343
www.diamondlaw.ca     www.edgeimaging.ca
       
FEAST YOUR EYES INC.  GALA TRAVELS  ICAN Education
Caterers (GTA West)  Travel Agencies (GTA Central)  Tutoring (GTA West)
With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better  7780 Woodbine Ave., Unit 2  279 Queen St. E, Unit 4
Toronto, ON  Markham, ON, L3R 2N7  Brampton, ON, L6W 2C2
(905) 454-0159  (905) 940-4646  (905) 232-6400
(416) 699-1212  (888) 299-4646  www.icaneducation.ca
www.feastyoureyes.ca  www.galatravels.com   
       
ILAC | INTERNATIONAL LANGUAGE ACADEMY OF CANADA  KICKS DANCE STUDIO  KOYA JAPAN
Schools- Language (GTA)  Schools - Dance (GTA North)  Restaurants- Japanese (GTA North)
920 Yonge St., 4th Floor  50 Bullock Dr.  2 East Beaver Creek Rd., Building One
Toronto, ON, M4W 3C7  Markham, ON, L3P 3P2  Richmond Hill, ON, L4B 2N3
(416) 961-5151  (905) 294-2618  (905) 764-7066
(877) 452-2452  www.kicksdance.ca  www.koyajapan.com
www.ilac.com      
       
LE DOME BANQUET HALLS INC.  MARIPOSA CRUISES  MISSISSAUGA SCHOOL OF MUSIC
Wedding Venues (GTA West)  Recreational Cruises (GTA)  Music Schools (GTA West)
1173 North Service Rd. E  Box 101- 207 Queens Quay W, Unit 425  3100 Ridgeway Dr., Unit 32
Oakville, ON, L6H 1A7  Toronto, ON, M5J 1A7  Mississauga, ON, L5L 5M5
(905) 842-8230  (416) 203-0178  (905) 507-9171
www.ledome.ca  (866) 627-7672  (416) 930-9839
   www.mariposacruises.com  www.mississaugaschoolofmusic.ca
       
MMEA CATERING  SEVENTH HEAVEN  SINGER'S EDGE
Caterers (GTA North)  Caterers (GTA Central)  Schools- Music (GTA Central)
180 Parsons Rd., Unit 29  333 Evans Ave.  5 Clarence Sq., 1st Floor
Alliston, ON, L9R 1E8  Etobicoke, ON, M8Z 1K2  Toronto, ON, M5V 1H1
(705) 435-2525  (416) 340-9631  (647) 347-7464
www.mmeacatering.com  (866) 340-9631  (844) SINGING (746-4464)
   www.seventhheaven.ca  www.singersedge.com
       
THAI EXPRESS  THE OAKVILLE ACADEMY FOR THE ARTS  WATERSTONE ESTATES AND FARMS
Restaurant - Thai (GTA)  Dance School (GTA West)  Wedding Venues (GTA North)
With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better  1011 Upper Middle Rd. E, Unit E8  17900 Dufferin St.
Toronto, ON  Oakville, ON, L6H 4L5  King Township, ON, L3Y 4V9
(514) 336-8885  (905) 844-2787  (905) 898-1530
(866) 891-6633  www.oakvilleacademy.com  www.waterstonefarms.com
www.thaiexpress.ca      
       
WEST COAST IMMIGRATION CONSULTANTS      
Immigration Consulting (GTA)      
130 Westmore Dr., Unit 5      
Toronto, ON, M9V 5E2      
(416) 745-9777      
(877) 745-9777      
www.westcoastimmigration.com      

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.

Consumer Choice Award lives in Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton, London, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Regina, Saskatoon, St. John's, Toronto, Vancouver, Waterloo and Winnipeg.

