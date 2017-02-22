UPDATE - 2016 Toronto Consumer Choice Award Winners

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Consumer Choice Award is pleased to present the 2016 Top Service Providers for the Greater Toronto Area in their respective industries. We would like to congratulate all of this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of the GTA and its surrounding areas.

Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of 2016 Award Winners below:

AUTO & TRANSPORTATION BELL AUTO INC. BOB BANNERMAN CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP BIRCHMOUNT COLLISION INC. Automobile Dealers - Pre-Owned (GTA) Automobile Dealers - Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep (GTA) Automobile Body Shop (GTA) 1127 Finch Ave. W 888 Don Mills Rd. 4032 Finch Ave. E North York, ON, M3J 2E8 Toronto, ON, M3C 1V6 Scarborough, ON, M1S 3T6 (416) 736-8880 (416) 444-0888 (416) 291-9919 (888) 575-8510 www.bobbannerman.com www.birchmountcollision.com www.bellauto.ca CONCORD TRAILER RENTAL DON VALLEY NORTH TOYOTA SCION HITCH CITY Trailers - Rentals, Leasing & Sales (GTA) Automobile Dealers - Toyota (GTA) Van & Truck Customizing (GTA) 8470 Keele St. 3300 Steeles Ave. E With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better Concord, ON, L4K 2A6 Markham, ON, L3R 1G9 Toronto, ON (416) 732-3668 (905) 475-0722 (905) 625-4664 www.concordtrailerrental.com (800) 663-8658 www.hitchcity.com www.donvalleynorthtoyota.com/scion LEASE BUSTERS INC. LEXUS OF OAKVILLE MACGYVER AUTOBODY & COLLISION Automobile Leasing (GTA) Automobile Dealers - Lexus (GTA) Automobile Body Shop (GTA East) 1230 Crestlawn Dr. 1453 North Service Rd. W 3360 Midland Ave. Mississauga, ON, L4W 1A6 Oakville, ON, L6M 2W2 Scarborough, ON, M1V 4V7 (905) 629-2270 (905) 847-8400 (416) 291-7323 (888) 357-2678 (866) 539-8766 www.macgyverautobody.com www.leasebusters.com www.lexusofoakville.ca MONSTER PLOWING COMPANY OIL CHANGERS ONTARIO TRUCK TRAINING ACADEMY Snow Removal (GTA) Automobile Lubrication (GTA Central) Driving School - Truck (GTA) 1655 Dupont St., Unit 5 901 Sheppard Ave. W 99 Wentworth St. E Toronto, ON, M6P 3T1 North York, ON, M3H 2T7 Oshawa, ON, L1H 3V6 (647) 967-7569 (416) 638-0165 (905) 723-1237 www.monsterplow.ca www.oilchangers.ca (800) 753-2284 www.otta.ca SUNWING AIRLINES THE BRIMELL GROUP THORNCREST SHERWAY INC. Aircraft Charter Services (GTA) Automobile Service & Repair (GTA Central) Automobile Dealers - Ford/Lincoln (GTA) 27 Fasken Rd. 5060 Sheppard Ave. E 1575 The Queensway Toronto, ON, M9W 1KC Scarborough, ON, M1S 4N3 Toronto, ON, M8Z 1T9 (877) SUNWING (786-9464) (416) 292-2241 (416) 521-7000 www.sunwing.ca www.thebrimellgroup.com www.thorncrest.com THE TIRE BUTLER TOWN + COUNTRY BMW Automobile Tires (GTA Central) Automobile Dealers - BMW (GTA) 109 Bridgeland Ave. 8111 Kennedy Rd. Toronto, ON, M6A 1Z4 Markham, ON, L3R 5M2 (416) 234-1688 (905) 477-2212 www.tirebutler.com www.tcbmw.com BUSINESS SOLUTIONS A. FARBER & PARTNERS INC. ABCO GROUP ABLE TRANSLATIONS LTD. Bankruptcy Trustees (GTA) Office Furniture & Equipment (GTA) Translators & Interpretors (GTA) 1220 Sheppard Ave. E., Unit 300 2480 Lawrence Ave. E 5749 Coopers Ave. Toronto, ON, M2K 2S5 Toronto, ON, M1P 2R7 Mississauga, ON, L4Z 1R9 (416) 496-1200 (416) 750-0118 (905) 502-0000 310-1100 www.abcogroup.ca (800) 840-5370 www.afarber.com www.abletranslations.com BARRETT TAX LAW BARTER NETWORK LTD. BURLINGTON SIGNS NATIONAL Lawyer - Tax Law (GTA) Barter Services (GTA) Signs (GTA) 45 Basaltic Rd., Unit 1B 955 Wilson Ave., Unit 6 1229 Advance Rd., Unit 1 & 2 Vaughan, ON, L4K 1G5 Toronto, ON, M3K 2A8 Burlington, ON, L7M 1G7 (416) 907-8429 (416) 485-9393 (905) 335-6515 (877) 8-TAX-TAX (800) DOBARTER www.burlingtonsigns.com www.barretttaxlaw.com www.barternetwork.ca CANADIAN LINEN & UNIFORM SERVICES CANADIAN WASTE MANAGEMENT CREDIT CANADA DEBT SOLUTIONS INC. Uniform Supplier (GTA) Waste Management (GTA) Credit & Debt Counselling Services (GTA) 24 Atomic Ave. 5425 Dixie Rd., Unit 15 45 Sheppard Ave. E, Unit 810 Toronto, ON, M9B 1E1 Mississauga, ON, L4W 1E6 Toronto, ON, M2N 5W9 (416) 354-3100 (905) 277-4646 (416) 228-3328 (800) 268-0328 www.canadianwastemanagement1.ca (800) 267-2272 www.canadianlinen.com www.creditcanada.com EXPOSYSTEMS CANADA FOREX PARCEL DELIVERY FREEMAN AUDIO VISUAL CANADA Display & Exhibition Designers (GTA) Courier Services (GTA) Audio Visual Services (GTA) 3640B McNicoll Ave. 515 Milner Ave., Unit 10 2365 Matheson Blvd. E Scarborough, ON, M1X 1G5 Scarborough, ON, M1B 2K4 Mississauga, ON, L4W 5B3 (800) 263-3976 (416) 335-8555 (905) 366-9245 www.exposystems.com (855) 367-3986 www.freemanav-ca.com www.myforextoronto.com LEGAL ACTION NORTHERN PROTOCOL INC. OPTIMA IT CONSULTANTS Paralegal Services (GTA) Computer Service and Repair (Barrie) Computer Consultants (GTA) 5075 Yonge St., Unit 405 331 Bayfield St., Suite 210 5800 Ambler Dr., Unit 119 Toronto, ON, M2N 6CG Barrie, ON, L4M 3C2 Mississauga, ON, L4W 4J4 (416) 226-7250 (705) 739-2349 (905) 602-4435 (800) 601-8946 (866) 800-2349 www.optimaitconsulting.com www.legalaction.ca www.npinc.ca PRINT THREE Photocopying, Printing & Digital Services (GTA) 8400 Jane St., Unit 300 Concord, ON, L4K 4L8 (905) 669-8895 (800) 335-5918 www.printthree.com CONSTRUCTION ALL CRANES RENTAL BROCK DOORS & WINDOWS INC. BULLARD BROTHERS PAINTING Cranes (GTA) Windows & Doors (GTA) Painting Contractor (GTA West) 7215 Torbram Rd. 278 Orenda Rd. 109 Ringwood Rd. Mississauga, ON, L4T 1G7 Brampton, ON, L6T 4X6 Oakville, ON, L6H 1K3 (905) 795-1090 (905) 791-2850 (905) 616-3925 www.allcrane.com (800) 449-3808 www.bullardbrotherspainting.com www.brockwindows.com DEL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC. DODDS GARAGE DOOR SYSTEMS INC. DODDS INTERIORS Property Management (GTA) Overhead Doors (GTA) Window Treatments (GTA) 4800 Dufferin St. 346 Newkirk Rd., Unit 21 1860 Dundas St. E Toronto, ON, M3H 5S9 Richmond Hill, ON, L4C 0A9 Mississauga, ON, L4X 1L9 (416) 661-3151 (416) 225-1600 (905) 848-2877 www.delpropertymanagement.com (877) 363-3711 www.doddsinteriors.com www.doddsdoors.com LEAFGUARD BY GUTTER DEPOT MTC PAVING PRESTIGE PAINTING AND PROPERTY SERVICES Eavestrough (GTA West) Paving Contractor (GTA) Painting Contractor (GTA East - Durham Region) 1239 Aerowood Dr., Unit A & B 975 Westport Cr., Unit 12 10 Arnold Johnston St. Mississauga, ON, L4W 1B9 Mississauga, ON, L5T 1E8 Courtice, ON, L1E 0C6 (905) 206-9916 (905) 565-1644 (905) 391-5524 (888) 909-1665 www.mountaintopconstruction.ca www.prestigepainting.biz www.gutterdepot.ca www.prestigepaintingandmore.com RIVALDA CERAMIC TILES INC. ROUSSEL EAVESTROUGH TESKEY CONCRETE Porcelain & Ceramic Tiles (GTA) Eavestroughs (GTA Central) Concrete - Ready Mixed (GTA Wide) 8305 Jane St., Unit 1 & 2 121 Nugget Ave. 20 Murray Rd. Concord, ON, L4K 5Y3 Scarborough, ON, M1S 3B1 Toronto, ON, M3K 1T2 (905) 738-7100 (416) 438-4344 (416) 638-0340 www.rivalda.com www.rousseleavestrough.com www.teskeyconcrete.com THE CITY WIDE GROUP INC. THE ENGLISH CARPENTER Waterproofing & Foundation Repair (GTA) Renovation Carpenter 25 Hollinger Rd., Unit 3 (GTA Central) Toronto, ON, M4B 3N4 139 Lansdowne Ave. (416) 283-5500 Toronto, ON, M6K 2W1 www.citywidegroup.com (647) 269-3140 www.theenglishcarpenter.com HEALTH & WELLNESS ABBOTSFORD ANIMAL HOSPITAL AVENUE ACUPUNCTURE BELLAIR LASER CLINIC Veterinarians (GTA North) Acupuncture (GTA Central) Laser Hair Removal (GTA) 14958 Yonge St. 1896 Avenue Rd., 2nd Floor 116 Cumberland St. Aurora, ON, L4G 1M7 Toronto, ON, M5M 3Z8 Toronto, ON, M5R 3T5 (905) 727-7379 (416) 449-6756 (416) 972-0337 www.abbotsfordanimalhospital.com www.avenueacu.com www.bellairlaserclinic.ca BODY LINES DANCE AND FITNESS CITY ORTHODONTICS CUSTOM ORTHOTIC DESIGN GROUP LIMITED Dance School (GTA East) Orthodontists (GTA Central) Podiatrists - Foot Clinic (GTA West) 60 Spy Court, Unit 1 4025 Yonge St., Unit 211 4120 Ridgeway Dr. Markham, ON, L3R 5H6 Toronto, ON, M2P 2E3 Mississauga, ON, L5L 5S9 (905) 415-2639 (416) 222-3223 (905) 828-2969 www.bodylinesdanceandfitness.com www.cityortho.ca (866) 829-2969 www.customothotic.ca DR. ARI VOUDOURIS DENTISTRY AT PARKPLACE EDELSTEIN COSMETICS ELITE MARTIAL ARTS TORONTO Dentists (GTA Central) Cosmetic Procedures (GTA Wide) Martial Arts (GTA Central) 3 Singer Court 362 Fairlawn Ave. 98 The Esplanade Toronto, ON, M2K 0B6 Toronto, ON, M5M 1T6 Toronto, ON, M5E 1A9 (416) 498-9999 (416) 256-5614 (647) 406-9862 (866) 687-4273 www.ematoronto.ca www.EdelsteinCosmetic.com HEARING SOLUTIONS LASIK MD MAGNITUDE MARTIAL ARTS Hearing Services (GTA) Laser Vision Correction (GTA) Martial Arts (GTA West) With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better 3250 Ridgeway Dr., Unit 7 Toronto, ON Toronto, ON Mississauga, ON, L5L 5Y6 (888) 506-EARS (3277) (866) 961-2020 (905) 820-9355 www.hearingsolutions.ca www.lasikmd.com www.magnitudewell.com NHI NURSING & HOMEMAKERS INC. PAIN CARE GROUP SPA SEDONA Home Healthcare Services (GTA Wide) Physiotherapists (GTA East) Salon Spas (GTA East) 2347 Kennedy Rd., Unit 204 3477 Kennedy Rd., Unit 5 24 Church St. S Toronto, ON, M1T 3T8 Scarborough, ON, M1V 3Z7 Ajax, ON, L1S 6B3 (416) 754-0700 (416) 291-1175 (905) 686-4955 (800) 567-6877 www.paincaregroup.ca www.spasedona.ca www.nhihealthcare.com THE BASEMENT YOGA AND FITNESS STUDIO THE OPTICAL LOUNGE Yoga Studio (GTA North) Opticians | Optometrist (GTA East) 626C Sheppard Ave. W 1725 Kingston Rd. North York, ON, M3H 2S1 Pickering, ON, L1V 4L9 (416) 901-0500 (416) 296-9991 HOME ARCAMM ROOFING INSULATION & EAVESTROUGH

AMJ CAMPBELL VAN LINES ATLAS CARE Roofing (GTA North) Moving Companies (GTA) Air Conditioning and Heating Contractor (GTA) 168 Elman Cr. & Multiple Other Locations to Serve You Better 6140 Vipond Dr. 2520 Bristol Circle, Unit 1 New Market, ON, L3Y 7X1 Markham, ON, L5T 2B2 Oakville, ON, L6H 6Z7 (905) 955-7663 (888) AMJ-MOVE (905) 829-1296 (416) 716-1393 www.amjcampbell.com www.atlascare.ca BURKE'S RESTORATION CAYNE'S THE SUPER HOUSEWARE STORE CHEM DRY SIMCOE COUNTY Fire & Water Damage Restoration (GTA Wide) Houseware Retailers (GTA) Carpet & Rug Cleaning (Barrie) 98 Milvan Dr. 112 Doncaster Ave. 25 Hart Dr., Unit 7 Toronto, ON, M9L 1Z6 Thornhill, ON, L3T 1L3 Barrie, ON, L4N 5R8 (416) 744-2456 (905) 764-1188 (705) 721-8866 (800) 856-2456 www.cayneshousewares.com (855) 721-8866 www.burkerestoration.com www.simcoe.chemdry.ca CLEARVIEW HOME & PROPERTY INSPECTIONS DAVEY TREE DIXIE ELECTRONICS Building Inspection (GTA) Tree Services (GTA) Home Appliance Sales (GTA) 1427 Bayshire Dr. With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better 5120 Dixie Rd., Unit 11 Oakville, ON, L6H 6E8 Toronto, ON Mississauga, ON, L4W 4I7 (647) 996-8439 (800) 445-8733 (905) 625-5900 www.cvhi.ca www.davey.com www.dixieelectronics.ca GIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC. HOME APPLIANCE REPAIR HOMETURF LAWN CARE Financial Planning (GTA) Home Appliance Service (GTA) Lawn Maintenance (GTA West) 3625 Dufferin St., Unit 340 1060 Meyerside Dr., Unit 7 7123 Fir Tree Dr. Toronto, ON, M3K 1Z2 Mississauga, ON, L5T 1J4 Mississauga, ON, L5S 1G4 (416) 787-1366 ext. 373 (905) 670-7579 (888) 791-8873 (866) 228-9442 (866) 211-2937 www.hometurf.ca www.gicwealth.ca www.hargta.com JIFFY SELF-STORAGE KITCHEN LAND LAWNSAVERS PLANT HEALTH CARE INC. Storage - Self-Service (GTA Central) Kitchen & Bath Centres (GTA) Lawn Care (GTA North) 1805 Wilson Ave. 1075 Queensway E., Unit 14 160 Cidermill Ave., Unit 14 Toronto, ON, M9M 1A2 Mississauga, ON, L4Y 4C8 Concord, ON, L4K 4K5 (416) 745-4339 (905) 848-8509 (416) 707-9994 www.jiffystorage.com www.kitchenland.ca (888) 503-LAWN www.lawnsavers.com MR. ROOTER PLUMBING OF GREATER TORONTO NATIONAL MATTRESS OUTLET PLUS + PATTERNED CONCRETE ONTARIO INC. Plumbing Contractor (GTA) Mattress Stores (GTA) Concrete Products (GTA) With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better 1550 Meyerside Dr., Unit 3 249 Supertest Rd. Toronto, ON Mississauga, ON, L5T 1V4 North York, ON, M3J 2M4 (416) 699-8623 (905) 565-0885 (416) 661-3007 www.mrrooter.ca/toronto www.nationalmattress.ca (800) 252-4619 www.patternedconcrete.ca PETER KAMPE - MORTGAGE INTELLIGENCE PRIMUS ROYAL LEPAGE TERREQUITY REALTY Mortgages (GTA East) VOIP - Voice Over Internet Provider (GTA Wide) Real Estate- Residential (GTA Central) 1099 Kingston Rd., Unit 215 5343 Dundas St. W 211 Consumers Rd., Unit 105 Pickering, ON, L1V 1B5 Toronto, ON, M9B 6K5 Toronto, ON, M2J 4G8 (905) 250-0764 (877) 654-7319 (416) 496-9220 (800) 804-3767 www.primus.ca (416) 496-2244 www.kampe.ca www.terrequity.com ROYAL LEPAGE YOUR COMMUNITY REALTY SUNNYSIDE WINDOWS & EAVES CLEANING SUPERIOR HOME SYSTEMS Real Estate - Residential (GTA North) Window Cleaning (GTA Wide) Vacuums (GTA) 8854 Yonge St. 250 Eglinton Ave. E, Suite 567 6024 Yonge St. Richmond Hill, ON, L4C 0T4 Toronto, ON, M4P 1K2 Toronto, ON, M2M 3W5 (905) 731-2000 (416) 480-9675 (416) 226-9396 www.yourcommunityrealty.com www.sunnysidewindowcleaning.com www.superiorhomesystems.ca TERMINIX TELSA ELECTRIC THE RMA GROUP Pest Control (GTA Central) Electrical Contractor (GTA) Mortgages (GTA North) 29 Tandem Rd. 1010 Bathurst St. 57 John St., PO 647 Concord, ON, L4K 3G1 Toronto, ON, M5R 3G8 Bradford, ON, L3Z 2B2 (416) 665-7378 (416) 535-5845 (289) 338-4443 www.magicalpest.ca www.teslaelectric.ca www.RMAgroup.ca TOP HAT CHIMNEY WOODBRIDGE FIREPLACE INC. Chimney Cleaning (GTA Central) Fireplace Sales & Services (GTA) 146 Everden Rd. 18A Strathearn Ave., Units 25-27 Toronto, ON, M6C 3K9 Brampton, ON, L6T 4X7 (416) 785-9003 (905) 799-5953 www.tophatchimney.ca www.woodbridgefp.com LIFESTYLE ALLIANCE SECURITY SYSTEMS ALVI ARMANI BOLLUCKS PUB & KITCHEN Alarm Systems (GTA) Hair Restoration (GTA) Restaurants - Pubs (GTA East) 2355 Derry Rd. E, Unit 16 10 Bay St., Unit 340 736 Kingston Rd. Mississauga, ON, L5S 1V6 Toronto, ON, M5J 2R8 Pickering, ON, L1V 1A8 (905) 696-0613 (416) 363-6655 (905) 492-5088 (877) 942-5276 (866) 607-6220 www.bollockspub.com www.alliance-security.com www.alviarmani.com CANADIANA FLOWERS CULTURES RESTAURANTS DESIGN BY SEVAN Florists (GTA Central) Restaurants - Sandwich Shop (GTA) Jewelers (GTA) 3087 Kingston Rd. With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better 477 Richmond St. W, Unit 801 Toronto, ON, M1M 1P1 Toronto, ON Toronto, ON, M5V 3E7 (416) 265-6867 (905) 764-7066 (416) 203-7265 (888) 265-7673 (800) 863-6688 www.designbysevan.com www.torontoflorist.com www.culturesrestaurants.com DIAMOND AND DIAMOND PERSONAL INJURY LAWYERS D SPA EDGE IMAGING Personal Injury Lawyers (GTA) Spa/Day Spa (GTA West) Photographers (GTA) 5075 Yonge St., 7th Floor 4242 Dundas St. W 940 Gateway Dr. Toronto, ON, M2N 6C6 Etobicoke, ON, M8X 1Y6 Burlington, ON, L7L 5K7 (416) 256-1600 (416) 236-7720 (905) 631-5588 (800) 567-HURT (4878) www.dspas.ca (866) 707-3343 www.diamondlaw.ca www.edgeimaging.ca FEAST YOUR EYES INC. GALA TRAVELS ICAN Education Caterers (GTA West) Travel Agencies (GTA Central) Tutoring (GTA West) With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better 7780 Woodbine Ave., Unit 2 279 Queen St. E, Unit 4 Toronto, ON Markham, ON, L3R 2N7 Brampton, ON, L6W 2C2 (905) 454-0159 (905) 940-4646 (905) 232-6400 (416) 699-1212 (888) 299-4646 www.icaneducation.ca www.feastyoureyes.ca www.galatravels.com ILAC | INTERNATIONAL LANGUAGE ACADEMY OF CANADA KICKS DANCE STUDIO KOYA JAPAN Schools- Language (GTA) Schools - Dance (GTA North) Restaurants- Japanese (GTA North) 920 Yonge St., 4th Floor 50 Bullock Dr. 2 East Beaver Creek Rd., Building One Toronto, ON, M4W 3C7 Markham, ON, L3P 3P2 Richmond Hill, ON, L4B 2N3 (416) 961-5151 (905) 294-2618 (905) 764-7066 (877) 452-2452 www.kicksdance.ca www.koyajapan.com www.ilac.com LE DOME BANQUET HALLS INC. MARIPOSA CRUISES MISSISSAUGA SCHOOL OF MUSIC Wedding Venues (GTA West) Recreational Cruises (GTA) Music Schools (GTA West) 1173 North Service Rd. E Box 101- 207 Queens Quay W, Unit 425 3100 Ridgeway Dr., Unit 32 Oakville, ON, L6H 1A7 Toronto, ON, M5J 1A7 Mississauga, ON, L5L 5M5 (905) 842-8230 (416) 203-0178 (905) 507-9171 www.ledome.ca (866) 627-7672 (416) 930-9839 www.mariposacruises.com www.mississaugaschoolofmusic.ca MMEA CATERING SEVENTH HEAVEN SINGER'S EDGE Caterers (GTA North) Caterers (GTA Central) Schools- Music (GTA Central) 180 Parsons Rd., Unit 29 333 Evans Ave. 5 Clarence Sq., 1st Floor Alliston, ON, L9R 1E8 Etobicoke, ON, M8Z 1K2 Toronto, ON, M5V 1H1 (705) 435-2525 (416) 340-9631 (647) 347-7464 www.mmeacatering.com (866) 340-9631 (844) SINGING (746-4464) www.seventhheaven.ca www.singersedge.com THAI EXPRESS THE OAKVILLE ACADEMY FOR THE ARTS WATERSTONE ESTATES AND FARMS Restaurant - Thai (GTA) Dance School (GTA West) Wedding Venues (GTA North) With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better 1011 Upper Middle Rd. E, Unit E8 17900 Dufferin St. Toronto, ON Oakville, ON, L6H 4L5 King Township, ON, L3Y 4V9 (514) 336-8885 (905) 844-2787 (905) 898-1530 (866) 891-6633 www.oakvilleacademy.com www.waterstonefarms.com www.thaiexpress.ca WEST COAST IMMIGRATION CONSULTANTS Immigration Consulting (GTA) 130 Westmore Dr., Unit 5 Toronto, ON, M9V 5E2 (416) 745-9777 (877) 745-9777 www.westcoastimmigration.com

