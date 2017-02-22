UPDATE - 2016 Toronto Consumer Choice Award Winners

|AUTO & TRANSPORTATION
|BELL AUTO INC.
|BOB BANNERMAN CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP
|BIRCHMOUNT COLLISION INC.
|Automobile Dealers - Pre-Owned (GTA)
|Automobile Dealers - Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep (GTA)
|Automobile Body Shop (GTA)
|1127 Finch Ave. W
|888 Don Mills Rd.
|4032 Finch Ave. E
|North York, ON, M3J 2E8
|Toronto, ON, M3C 1V6
|Scarborough, ON, M1S 3T6
|(416) 736-8880
|(416) 444-0888
|(416) 291-9919
|(888) 575-8510
|www.bobbannerman.com
|www.birchmountcollision.com
|www.bellauto.ca
|CONCORD TRAILER RENTAL
|DON VALLEY NORTH TOYOTA SCION
|HITCH CITY
|Trailers - Rentals, Leasing & Sales (GTA)
|Automobile Dealers - Toyota (GTA)
|Van & Truck Customizing (GTA)
|8470 Keele St.
|3300 Steeles Ave. E
|With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
|Concord, ON, L4K 2A6
|Markham, ON, L3R 1G9
|Toronto, ON
|(416) 732-3668
|(905) 475-0722
|(905) 625-4664
|www.concordtrailerrental.com
|(800) 663-8658
|www.hitchcity.com
|LEASE BUSTERS INC.
|LEXUS OF OAKVILLE
|MACGYVER AUTOBODY & COLLISION
|Automobile Leasing (GTA)
|Automobile Dealers - Lexus (GTA)
|Automobile Body Shop (GTA East)
|1230 Crestlawn Dr.
|1453 North Service Rd. W
|3360 Midland Ave.
|Mississauga, ON, L4W 1A6
|Oakville, ON, L6M 2W2
|Scarborough, ON, M1V 4V7
|(905) 629-2270
|(905) 847-8400
|(416) 291-7323
|(888) 357-2678
|(866) 539-8766
|www.macgyverautobody.com
|www.leasebusters.com
|www.lexusofoakville.ca
|MONSTER PLOWING COMPANY
|OIL CHANGERS
|ONTARIO TRUCK TRAINING ACADEMY
|Snow Removal (GTA)
|Automobile Lubrication (GTA Central)
|Driving School - Truck (GTA)
|1655 Dupont St., Unit 5
|901 Sheppard Ave. W
|99 Wentworth St. E
|Toronto, ON, M6P 3T1
|North York, ON, M3H 2T7
|Oshawa, ON, L1H 3V6
|(647) 967-7569
|(416) 638-0165
|(905) 723-1237
|www.monsterplow.ca
|www.oilchangers.ca
|(800) 753-2284
|SUNWING AIRLINES
|THE BRIMELL GROUP
|THORNCREST SHERWAY INC.
|Aircraft Charter Services (GTA)
|Automobile Service & Repair (GTA Central)
|Automobile Dealers - Ford/Lincoln (GTA)
|27 Fasken Rd.
|5060 Sheppard Ave. E
|1575 The Queensway
|Toronto, ON, M9W 1KC
|Scarborough, ON, M1S 4N3
|Toronto, ON, M8Z 1T9
|(877) SUNWING (786-9464)
|(416) 292-2241
|(416) 521-7000
|www.sunwing.ca
|www.thebrimellgroup.com
|www.thorncrest.com
|Automobile Tires (GTA Central)
|Automobile Dealers - BMW (GTA)
|109 Bridgeland Ave.
|8111 Kennedy Rd.
|Toronto, ON, M6A 1Z4
|Markham, ON, L3R 5M2
|(416) 234-1688
|(905) 477-2212
|www.tirebutler.com
|www.tcbmw.com
|A. FARBER & PARTNERS INC.
|ABCO GROUP
|ABLE TRANSLATIONS LTD.
|Bankruptcy Trustees (GTA)
|Office Furniture & Equipment (GTA)
|Translators & Interpretors (GTA)
|1220 Sheppard Ave. E., Unit 300
|2480 Lawrence Ave. E
|5749 Coopers Ave.
|Toronto, ON, M2K 2S5
|Toronto, ON, M1P 2R7
|Mississauga, ON, L4Z 1R9
|(416) 496-1200
|(416) 750-0118
|(905) 502-0000
|310-1100
|www.abcogroup.ca
|(800) 840-5370
|www.afarber.com
|BARRETT TAX LAW
|BARTER NETWORK LTD.
|BURLINGTON SIGNS NATIONAL
|Lawyer - Tax Law (GTA)
|Barter Services (GTA)
|Signs (GTA)
|45 Basaltic Rd., Unit 1B
|955 Wilson Ave., Unit 6
|1229 Advance Rd., Unit 1 & 2
|Vaughan, ON, L4K 1G5
|Toronto, ON, M3K 2A8
|Burlington, ON, L7M 1G7
|(416) 907-8429
|(416) 485-9393
|(905) 335-6515
|(877) 8-TAX-TAX
|(800) DOBARTER
|www.burlingtonsigns.com
|www.barretttaxlaw.com
|www.barternetwork.ca
|CANADIAN LINEN & UNIFORM SERVICES
|CANADIAN WASTE MANAGEMENT
|CREDIT CANADA DEBT SOLUTIONS INC.
|Uniform Supplier (GTA)
|Waste Management (GTA)
|Credit & Debt Counselling Services (GTA)
|24 Atomic Ave.
|5425 Dixie Rd., Unit 15
|45 Sheppard Ave. E, Unit 810
|Toronto, ON, M9B 1E1
|Mississauga, ON, L4W 1E6
|Toronto, ON, M2N 5W9
|(416) 354-3100
|(905) 277-4646
|(416) 228-3328
|(800) 268-0328
|www.canadianwastemanagement1.ca
|(800) 267-2272
|www.canadianlinen.com
|EXPOSYSTEMS CANADA
|FOREX PARCEL DELIVERY
|FREEMAN AUDIO VISUAL CANADA
|Display & Exhibition Designers (GTA)
|Courier Services (GTA)
|Audio Visual Services (GTA)
|3640B McNicoll Ave.
|515 Milner Ave., Unit 10
|2365 Matheson Blvd. E
|Scarborough, ON, M1X 1G5
|Scarborough, ON, M1B 2K4
|Mississauga, ON, L4W 5B3
|(800) 263-3976
|(416) 335-8555
|(905) 366-9245
|www.exposystems.com
|(855) 367-3986
|www.freemanav-ca.com
|LEGAL ACTION
|NORTHERN PROTOCOL INC.
|OPTIMA IT CONSULTANTS
|Paralegal Services (GTA)
|Computer Service and Repair (Barrie)
|Computer Consultants (GTA)
|5075 Yonge St., Unit 405
|331 Bayfield St., Suite 210
|5800 Ambler Dr., Unit 119
|Toronto, ON, M2N 6CG
|Barrie, ON, L4M 3C2
|Mississauga, ON, L4W 4J4
|(416) 226-7250
|(705) 739-2349
|(905) 602-4435
|(800) 601-8946
|(866) 800-2349
|www.optimaitconsulting.com
|www.legalaction.ca
|www.npinc.ca
|Photocopying, Printing & Digital Services (GTA)
|8400 Jane St., Unit 300
|Concord, ON, L4K 4L8
|(905) 669-8895
|(800) 335-5918
|www.printthree.com
|ALL CRANES RENTAL
|BROCK DOORS & WINDOWS INC.
|BULLARD BROTHERS PAINTING
|Cranes (GTA)
|Windows & Doors (GTA)
|Painting Contractor (GTA West)
|7215 Torbram Rd.
|278 Orenda Rd.
|109 Ringwood Rd.
|Mississauga, ON, L4T 1G7
|Brampton, ON, L6T 4X6
|Oakville, ON, L6H 1K3
|(905) 795-1090
|(905) 791-2850
|(905) 616-3925
|www.allcrane.com
|(800) 449-3808
|www.bullardbrotherspainting.com
|DEL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
|DODDS GARAGE DOOR SYSTEMS INC.
|DODDS INTERIORS
|Property Management (GTA)
|Overhead Doors (GTA)
|Window Treatments (GTA)
|4800 Dufferin St.
|346 Newkirk Rd., Unit 21
|1860 Dundas St. E
|Toronto, ON, M3H 5S9
|Richmond Hill, ON, L4C 0A9
|Mississauga, ON, L4X 1L9
|(416) 661-3151
|(416) 225-1600
|(905) 848-2877
|www.delpropertymanagement.com
|(877) 363-3711
|www.doddsinteriors.com
|LEAFGUARD BY GUTTER DEPOT
|MTC PAVING
|PRESTIGE PAINTING AND PROPERTY SERVICES
|Eavestrough (GTA West)
|Paving Contractor (GTA)
|Painting Contractor (GTA East - Durham Region)
|1239 Aerowood Dr., Unit A & B
|975 Westport Cr., Unit 12
|10 Arnold Johnston St.
|Mississauga, ON, L4W 1B9
|Mississauga, ON, L5T 1E8
|Courtice, ON, L1E 0C6
|(905) 206-9916
|(905) 565-1644
|(905) 391-5524
|(888) 909-1665
|www.mountaintopconstruction.ca
|www.prestigepainting.biz
|www.gutterdepot.ca
|RIVALDA CERAMIC TILES INC.
|ROUSSEL EAVESTROUGH
|TESKEY CONCRETE
|Porcelain & Ceramic Tiles (GTA)
|Eavestroughs (GTA Central)
|Concrete - Ready Mixed (GTA Wide)
|8305 Jane St., Unit 1 & 2
|121 Nugget Ave.
|20 Murray Rd.
|Concord, ON, L4K 5Y3
|Scarborough, ON, M1S 3B1
|Toronto, ON, M3K 1T2
|(905) 738-7100
|(416) 438-4344
|(416) 638-0340
|www.rivalda.com
|www.rousseleavestrough.com
|www.teskeyconcrete.com
|Waterproofing & Foundation Repair (GTA)
|Renovation Carpenter
|25 Hollinger Rd., Unit 3
|(GTA Central)
|Toronto, ON, M4B 3N4
|139 Lansdowne Ave.
|(416) 283-5500
|Toronto, ON, M6K 2W1
|www.citywidegroup.com
|(647) 269-3140
|ABBOTSFORD ANIMAL HOSPITAL
|AVENUE ACUPUNCTURE
|BELLAIR LASER CLINIC
|Veterinarians (GTA North)
|Acupuncture (GTA Central)
|Laser Hair Removal (GTA)
|14958 Yonge St.
|1896 Avenue Rd., 2nd Floor
|116 Cumberland St.
|Aurora, ON, L4G 1M7
|Toronto, ON, M5M 3Z8
|Toronto, ON, M5R 3T5
|(905) 727-7379
|(416) 449-6756
|(416) 972-0337
|www.abbotsfordanimalhospital.com
|www.avenueacu.com
|www.bellairlaserclinic.ca
|BODY LINES DANCE AND FITNESS
|CITY ORTHODONTICS
|CUSTOM ORTHOTIC DESIGN GROUP LIMITED
|Dance School (GTA East)
|Orthodontists (GTA Central)
|Podiatrists - Foot Clinic (GTA West)
|60 Spy Court, Unit 1
|4025 Yonge St., Unit 211
|4120 Ridgeway Dr.
|Markham, ON, L3R 5H6
|Toronto, ON, M2P 2E3
|Mississauga, ON, L5L 5S9
|(905) 415-2639
|(416) 222-3223
|(905) 828-2969
|www.bodylinesdanceandfitness.com
|www.cityortho.ca
|DR. ARI VOUDOURIS DENTISTRY AT PARKPLACE
|EDELSTEIN COSMETICS
|ELITE MARTIAL ARTS TORONTO
|Dentists (GTA Central)
|Cosmetic Procedures (GTA Wide)
|Martial Arts (GTA Central)
|3 Singer Court
|362 Fairlawn Ave.
|98 The Esplanade
|Toronto, ON, M2K 0B6
|Toronto, ON, M5M 1T6
|Toronto, ON, M5E 1A9
|(416) 498-9999
|(416) 256-5614
|(647) 406-9862
|(866) 687-4273
|www.ematoronto.ca
|HEARING SOLUTIONS
|LASIK MD
|MAGNITUDE MARTIAL ARTS
|Hearing Services (GTA)
|Laser Vision Correction (GTA)
|Martial Arts (GTA West)
|With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
|With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
|3250 Ridgeway Dr., Unit 7
|Toronto, ON
|Toronto, ON
|Mississauga, ON, L5L 5Y6
|(888) 506-EARS (3277)
|(866) 961-2020
|(905) 820-9355
|www.hearingsolutions.ca
|www.lasikmd.com
|www.magnitudewell.com
|NHI NURSING & HOMEMAKERS INC.
|PAIN CARE GROUP
|SPA SEDONA
|Home Healthcare Services (GTA Wide)
|Physiotherapists (GTA East)
|Salon Spas (GTA East)
|2347 Kennedy Rd., Unit 204
|3477 Kennedy Rd., Unit 5
|24 Church St. S
|Toronto, ON, M1T 3T8
|Scarborough, ON, M1V 3Z7
|Ajax, ON, L1S 6B3
|(416) 754-0700
|(416) 291-1175
|(905) 686-4955
|(800) 567-6877
|www.paincaregroup.ca
|www.spasedona.ca
|www.nhihealthcare.com
|Yoga Studio (GTA North)
|Opticians | Optometrist (GTA East)
|626C Sheppard Ave. W
|1725 Kingston Rd.
|North York, ON, M3H 2S1
|Pickering, ON, L1V 4L9
|(416) 901-0500
|(416) 296-9991
|ARCAMM ROOFING INSULATION & EAVESTROUGH
|AMJ CAMPBELL VAN LINES
|ATLAS CARE
|Roofing (GTA North)
|Moving Companies (GTA)
|Air Conditioning and Heating Contractor (GTA)
|168 Elman Cr. & Multiple Other Locations to Serve You Better
|6140 Vipond Dr.
|2520 Bristol Circle, Unit 1
|New Market, ON, L3Y 7X1
|Markham, ON, L5T 2B2
|Oakville, ON, L6H 6Z7
|(905) 955-7663
|(888) AMJ-MOVE
|(905) 829-1296
|(416) 716-1393
|www.amjcampbell.com
|www.atlascare.ca
|BURKE'S RESTORATION
|CAYNE'S THE SUPER HOUSEWARE STORE
|CHEM DRY SIMCOE COUNTY
|Fire & Water Damage Restoration (GTA Wide)
|Houseware Retailers (GTA)
|Carpet & Rug Cleaning (Barrie)
|98 Milvan Dr.
|112 Doncaster Ave.
|25 Hart Dr., Unit 7
|Toronto, ON, M9L 1Z6
|Thornhill, ON, L3T 1L3
|Barrie, ON, L4N 5R8
|(416) 744-2456
|(905) 764-1188
|(705) 721-8866
|(800) 856-2456
|www.cayneshousewares.com
|(855) 721-8866
|www.burkerestoration.com
|CLEARVIEW HOME & PROPERTY INSPECTIONS
|DAVEY TREE
|DIXIE ELECTRONICS
|Building Inspection (GTA)
|Tree Services (GTA)
|Home Appliance Sales (GTA)
|1427 Bayshire Dr.
|With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
|5120 Dixie Rd., Unit 11
|Oakville, ON, L6H 6E8
|Toronto, ON
|Mississauga, ON, L4W 4I7
|(647) 996-8439
|(800) 445-8733
|(905) 625-5900
|www.cvhi.ca
|www.davey.com
|www.dixieelectronics.ca
|GIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC.
|HOME APPLIANCE REPAIR
|HOMETURF LAWN CARE
|Financial Planning (GTA)
|Home Appliance Service (GTA)
|Lawn Maintenance (GTA West)
|3625 Dufferin St., Unit 340
|1060 Meyerside Dr., Unit 7
|7123 Fir Tree Dr.
|Toronto, ON, M3K 1Z2
|Mississauga, ON, L5T 1J4
|Mississauga, ON, L5S 1G4
|(416) 787-1366 ext. 373
|(905) 670-7579
|(888) 791-8873
|(866) 228-9442
|(866) 211-2937
|www.hometurf.ca
|www.gicwealth.ca
|www.hargta.com
|JIFFY SELF-STORAGE
|KITCHEN LAND
|LAWNSAVERS PLANT HEALTH CARE INC.
|Storage - Self-Service (GTA Central)
|Kitchen & Bath Centres (GTA)
|Lawn Care (GTA North)
|1805 Wilson Ave.
|1075 Queensway E., Unit 14
|160 Cidermill Ave., Unit 14
|Toronto, ON, M9M 1A2
|Mississauga, ON, L4Y 4C8
|Concord, ON, L4K 4K5
|(416) 745-4339
|(905) 848-8509
|(416) 707-9994
|www.jiffystorage.com
|www.kitchenland.ca
|(888) 503-LAWN
|MR. ROOTER PLUMBING OF GREATER TORONTO
|NATIONAL MATTRESS OUTLET PLUS +
|PATTERNED CONCRETE ONTARIO INC.
|Plumbing Contractor (GTA)
|Mattress Stores (GTA)
|Concrete Products (GTA)
|With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
|1550 Meyerside Dr., Unit 3
|249 Supertest Rd.
|Toronto, ON
|Mississauga, ON, L5T 1V4
|North York, ON, M3J 2M4
|(416) 699-8623
|(905) 565-0885
|(416) 661-3007
|www.mrrooter.ca/toronto
|www.nationalmattress.ca
|(800) 252-4619
|PETER KAMPE - MORTGAGE INTELLIGENCE
|PRIMUS
|ROYAL LEPAGE TERREQUITY REALTY
|Mortgages (GTA East)
|VOIP - Voice Over Internet Provider (GTA Wide)
|Real Estate- Residential (GTA Central)
|1099 Kingston Rd., Unit 215
|5343 Dundas St. W
|211 Consumers Rd., Unit 105
|Pickering, ON, L1V 1B5
|Toronto, ON, M9B 6K5
|Toronto, ON, M2J 4G8
|(905) 250-0764
|(877) 654-7319
|(416) 496-9220
|(800) 804-3767
|www.primus.ca
|(416) 496-2244
|www.kampe.ca
|ROYAL LEPAGE YOUR COMMUNITY REALTY
|SUNNYSIDE WINDOWS & EAVES CLEANING
|SUPERIOR HOME SYSTEMS
|Real Estate - Residential (GTA North)
|Window Cleaning (GTA Wide)
|Vacuums (GTA)
|8854 Yonge St.
|250 Eglinton Ave. E, Suite 567
|6024 Yonge St.
|Richmond Hill, ON, L4C 0T4
|Toronto, ON, M4P 1K2
|Toronto, ON, M2M 3W5
|(905) 731-2000
|(416) 480-9675
|(416) 226-9396
|www.yourcommunityrealty.com
|www.sunnysidewindowcleaning.com
|www.superiorhomesystems.ca
|TERMINIX
|TELSA ELECTRIC
|THE RMA GROUP
|Pest Control (GTA Central)
|Electrical Contractor (GTA)
|Mortgages (GTA North)
|29 Tandem Rd.
|1010 Bathurst St.
|57 John St., PO 647
|Concord, ON, L4K 3G1
|Toronto, ON, M5R 3G8
|Bradford, ON, L3Z 2B2
|(416) 665-7378
|(416) 535-5845
|(289) 338-4443
|www.magicalpest.ca
|www.teslaelectric.ca
|www.RMAgroup.ca
|Chimney Cleaning (GTA Central)
|Fireplace Sales & Services (GTA)
|146 Everden Rd.
|18A Strathearn Ave., Units 25-27
|Toronto, ON, M6C 3K9
|Brampton, ON, L6T 4X7
|(416) 785-9003
|(905) 799-5953
|www.tophatchimney.ca
|www.woodbridgefp.com
|ALLIANCE SECURITY SYSTEMS
|ALVI ARMANI
|BOLLUCKS PUB & KITCHEN
|Alarm Systems (GTA)
|Hair Restoration (GTA)
|Restaurants - Pubs (GTA East)
|2355 Derry Rd. E, Unit 16
|10 Bay St., Unit 340
|736 Kingston Rd.
|Mississauga, ON, L5S 1V6
|Toronto, ON, M5J 2R8
|Pickering, ON, L1V 1A8
|(905) 696-0613
|(416) 363-6655
|(905) 492-5088
|(877) 942-5276
|(866) 607-6220
|www.bollockspub.com
|www.alliance-security.com
|www.alviarmani.com
|CANADIANA FLOWERS
|CULTURES RESTAURANTS
|DESIGN BY SEVAN
|Florists (GTA Central)
|Restaurants - Sandwich Shop (GTA)
|Jewelers (GTA)
|3087 Kingston Rd.
|With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
|477 Richmond St. W, Unit 801
|Toronto, ON, M1M 1P1
|Toronto, ON
|Toronto, ON, M5V 3E7
|(416) 265-6867
|(905) 764-7066
|(416) 203-7265
|(888) 265-7673
|(800) 863-6688
|www.designbysevan.com
|www.torontoflorist.com
|www.culturesrestaurants.com
|DIAMOND AND DIAMOND PERSONAL INJURY LAWYERS
|D SPA
|EDGE IMAGING
|Personal Injury Lawyers (GTA)
|Spa/Day Spa (GTA West)
|Photographers (GTA)
|5075 Yonge St., 7th Floor
|4242 Dundas St. W
|940 Gateway Dr.
|Toronto, ON, M2N 6C6
|Etobicoke, ON, M8X 1Y6
|Burlington, ON, L7L 5K7
|(416) 256-1600
|(416) 236-7720
|(905) 631-5588
|(800) 567-HURT (4878)
|www.dspas.ca
|(866) 707-3343
|www.diamondlaw.ca
|FEAST YOUR EYES INC.
|GALA TRAVELS
|ICAN Education
|Caterers (GTA West)
|Travel Agencies (GTA Central)
|Tutoring (GTA West)
|With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
|7780 Woodbine Ave., Unit 2
|279 Queen St. E, Unit 4
|Toronto, ON
|Markham, ON, L3R 2N7
|Brampton, ON, L6W 2C2
|(905) 454-0159
|(905) 940-4646
|(905) 232-6400
|(416) 699-1212
|(888) 299-4646
|www.icaneducation.ca
|www.feastyoureyes.ca
|www.galatravels.com
|ILAC | INTERNATIONAL LANGUAGE ACADEMY OF CANADA
|KICKS DANCE STUDIO
|KOYA JAPAN
|Schools- Language (GTA)
|Schools - Dance (GTA North)
|Restaurants- Japanese (GTA North)
|920 Yonge St., 4th Floor
|50 Bullock Dr.
|2 East Beaver Creek Rd., Building One
|Toronto, ON, M4W 3C7
|Markham, ON, L3P 3P2
|Richmond Hill, ON, L4B 2N3
|(416) 961-5151
|(905) 294-2618
|(905) 764-7066
|(877) 452-2452
|www.kicksdance.ca
|www.koyajapan.com
|www.ilac.com
|LE DOME BANQUET HALLS INC.
|MARIPOSA CRUISES
|MISSISSAUGA SCHOOL OF MUSIC
|Wedding Venues (GTA West)
|Recreational Cruises (GTA)
|Music Schools (GTA West)
|1173 North Service Rd. E
|Box 101- 207 Queens Quay W, Unit 425
|3100 Ridgeway Dr., Unit 32
|Oakville, ON, L6H 1A7
|Toronto, ON, M5J 1A7
|Mississauga, ON, L5L 5M5
|(905) 842-8230
|(416) 203-0178
|(905) 507-9171
|www.ledome.ca
|(866) 627-7672
|(416) 930-9839
|www.mariposacruises.com
|www.mississaugaschoolofmusic.ca
|MMEA CATERING
|SEVENTH HEAVEN
|SINGER'S EDGE
|Caterers (GTA North)
|Caterers (GTA Central)
|Schools- Music (GTA Central)
|180 Parsons Rd., Unit 29
|333 Evans Ave.
|5 Clarence Sq., 1st Floor
|Alliston, ON, L9R 1E8
|Etobicoke, ON, M8Z 1K2
|Toronto, ON, M5V 1H1
|(705) 435-2525
|(416) 340-9631
|(647) 347-7464
|www.mmeacatering.com
|(866) 340-9631
|(844) SINGING (746-4464)
|www.seventhheaven.ca
|www.singersedge.com
|THAI EXPRESS
|THE OAKVILLE ACADEMY FOR THE ARTS
|WATERSTONE ESTATES AND FARMS
|Restaurant - Thai (GTA)
|Dance School (GTA West)
|Wedding Venues (GTA North)
|With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
|1011 Upper Middle Rd. E, Unit E8
|17900 Dufferin St.
|Toronto, ON
|Oakville, ON, L6H 4L5
|King Township, ON, L3Y 4V9
|(514) 336-8885
|(905) 844-2787
|(905) 898-1530
|(866) 891-6633
|www.oakvilleacademy.com
|www.waterstonefarms.com
|www.thaiexpress.ca
|Immigration Consulting (GTA)
|130 Westmore Dr., Unit 5
|Toronto, ON, M9V 5E2
|(416) 745-9777
|(877) 745-9777
|www.westcoastimmigration.com
|