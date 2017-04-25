UPDATE - Alexium Releases Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ended 31 March 2017

PERTH, AUSTRALIA and GREER, SC--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Alexium International Group Limited ("Alexium," "the Company") ( ASX : AJX) (NASDAQ Designation: AXXIY) today announced the release of the Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2017. The Report is available to view online by clicking here.

About Alexium International Group Limited: Alexium International Group Limited (ASX: AJX, AJX: AX, Nasdaq Designation: AXXIY) holds proprietary patent applications for novel technologies developed to provide flame retardancy for a wide range of materials. These environmentally friendly flame retardants have applications for a number of industries and can be customized. Further, Alexium has developed products for a range of other applications including phase-change materials, water repellents, antimicrobials, and combinations thereof. Alexium also holds patents for a process developed initially by the U.S. Department of Defense, which allows for the surface modification and attachment of nano particles or multiple chemical functional groups to surfaces or substrates to provide functions such as fire retardancy, water proofing, oil proofing, and anti-microbial treatments. Applications under development include but are not limited to textiles, packaging, electronics, and building materials. Alexium's chemical treatments are currently marketed under the Alexiflam™, Alexiflam FR™, Alexiflam SYN™, Alexiflam NF™, Alexiflam AD™, Alexiflam PB™, and Alexicool™ brand names. For additional information about Alexium, please visit www.alexiuminternational.com.