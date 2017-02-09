UPDATE - Attivo Networks Streamlines Incident Handling with New Playbooks for Healthcare Threats at HIMSS Conference

Information Security Session Will Deliver Information on How New ThreatOps Technology Automates and Improves Incident Response

FREMONT, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - Attivo Networks®, the award-winning leader in deception for cybersecurity defense, today announced that it will be presenting new insights into threat operations playbooks for healthcare incident response in a session entitled: "Threat Operations Playbooks for Healthcare Professionals" at the national HIMSS conference.

Session attendees will hear about how providers are combatting threats with in-network visibility, deception-based detection tools, and how the Attivo Networks ThreatOps solution improves incident investigation and response handling when network and medical devices are attacked.

"Healthcare organizations continue to be heavily targeted with advanced threats and ransomware. It's time to change the game," said Carolyn Crandall, Chief Marketing Officer for Attivo Networks. "Distributed Deception platforms are now playing a significant role in early detection and in improving incident response time, by automatically taking disparate attack information, auto-correlating and display it within one dashboard where attacks can be scored and playbooks created. The playbooks can then be used to create repeatable processes, simplifying incident response."

Robert Crisp, VP of Field Technical Operations for Attivo Networks will be leading the session which will take place from Monday, February 20th from 1:30PM to 2:00PM EST in the cyber pavilion of the conference. The session ID is CSO5. The company is also demonstrating the solution at the Attivo Network Booth #376 The conference is taking place in the Orange County Convention Center.

Attivo Networks® is the leader in deception technology for real-time detection, analysis, and accelerated response to advanced, credential, insider, and ransomware cyber-attacks. The Attivo ThreatMatrix™ Deception and Response Platform accurately detects advanced in-network threats and provides scalable continuous threat management for user networks, data centers, cloud, IoT, ICS-SCADA, and POS environments. Attivo Camouflage dynamic deception techniques and decoys set high-interaction traps to efficiently lure attackers into revealing themselves. Advanced attack analysis and lateral movement tracking are auto-correlated for evidence-based alerts, forensic reporting, and automatic blocking and quarantine of attacks. For more information visit www.attivonetworks.com

