UPDATE - B-Reel Films Reveals New Brand Identity Fueled by Two Decades of Growth

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Global production company B-Reel Films (BRF) today announced it has launched a new brand identity and logo, presented on the newly redesigned website, brf.co. The change comes at a time of continued growth for the company, which launched nearly two decades ago, and signifies BRF's evolution as it continues to explore new ways of storytelling across traditional and emerging formats -- commercials, films, documentaries, branded content, VR, interactive, and music videos. It also marks a clear distinction from creative agency B-Reel, a sister company to BRF.

"This rebrand is a natural evolution of B-Reel Films and reflects our future-looking approach to both production and how stories are told through traditional and new media formats," said Pelle Nilsson, founder and CEO of BRF. "Ever since we started in 1995, we've been very dedicated to pushing all kinds of filmmaking, whether it's a commercial or a feature film, and we've always been inspired by new ways of storytelling and to try new formats on behalf of clients. We're super excited for this next chapter."

2016 saw BRF recruit top industry executives, adding a new MD, Margo Mars, in its London office and a new EP, Jason Botkin, for its LA operations, leading to projects with the biggest brands in the world like Nike, Volvo, Pirelli, H&M and Google, among others. To further support its new vision, the production company is building out its robust, international roster of directors, signing Alma Har'el, Ivan Grbovic, Tom Haines, Daniel Benmayor, Olof Lindh, Magnus Hardner, Danny Sangra, and Natasha Kahn. They bring global experience across advertising, commercial, music and feature film production, and been recognized with industry accolades and featured at global film festivals.

"Over the past 20 years we've organically grown our roster of creatively driven international talent," added Nilsson. "We're really proud and excited to continue to build a diverse roster of directors, each with his or her own unique perspective on storytelling, allowing us to cover the breadth of a modern client's needs."

In the year ahead, BRF has a number of high-profile commercial and entertainment projects in the works including Euphoria, a feature film starring Oscar winner Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl, Jason Bourne), Eva Green (Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, 300: Rise of an Empire) and Charlotte Rampling (Dexter, The Forbidden Room), a Documentary about Ingmar Bergman and a Scandinavian Noir TV-series.

BRF was founded in 1995 as a Film & TV production company, and in 1999 mind-melded with B-Reel, then a production company working at the intersection of TV and technology. It has since evolved into two separate entities. BRF operates independently as a production company in Los Angeles, London and Stockholm.

About B-Reel Films

B-Reel Films (BRF) is a modern production company working across commercials, feature films, documentaries, branded content, interactive, and music videos. Creating content in traditional and new media and anywhere in between, BRF crafts smart, beautiful, award-winning work with its international roster of talent. Named Production Company of the Year by Creativity in 2013, BRF's feature films have appeared at multiple international film festivals and their commercial work has won an Emmy, multiple Cannes Lions Grand Prixs, One Show Pencils, ADC awards, and a D&AD Black Pencil. BRF operates out of Los Angeles, London and Stockholm.

For more information go to brf.co