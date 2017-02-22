UPDATE - Business Destinations: Contemporary art finds a new home in Athens

LONDON, ENGLAND--(Marketwired - Feb. 22, 2017) - Amid the devastation of the Greek debt crisis, a story of success is emerging in the nation's capital. Both Athens and its people may have suffered greatly through recent austerity measures, but the city is now seeing a spectacular resurgence of contemporary art. In a special report, Business Destinations looks at how this is transforming the city into an unmissable location.

While rich in history, Athens has often struggled to redefine itself for the modern world. As a result of the financial crisis, however, the city is now brimming with creativity as artists find inspiring ways to use their work to battle poverty. Small abandoned warehouses are being turned into makeshift galleries as groundbreaking exhibitions become commonplace in the city. Consequently, just as it was centuries ago, Athens is once again becoming the cultural hub of Europe.

This year Athens will play host to Documenta, the prestigious art exhibition held only once every five years, thus marking the first time in its history that Documenta has not been held in Kassel, Germany. Meanwhile, the recently finished, privately funded Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre will also provide a spectacular new exhibition space for the people of Athens and beyond. Such developments have occurred in spite of government funding for cultural projects being cut in half. In a multitude of ways, art is helping Athens create a new identity for the future.

Also in the latest edition, Business Destinations examines the lasting consequences of Iceland's tourism explosion, Singapore's efforts to make sustainable development a priority and the many ways conservationists are fighting for the future of Australia's Great Barrier Reef. Indeed, it would seem that as tourism continues to reshape the world, cities are constantly looking for new ways to ensure they sustainably grow well into the future.

