UPDATE - C-Suite TV Adds New Programming To Their Lineup

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - C-Suite TV, a web-based digital on demand business channel, is announcing an expansion to its TV platform by adding fifteen new shows to its lineup. The new shows are categorized as Feature and Showcase, all of which contain premium content from top thought leaders to increase knowledge, deepen understanding and build skills that enhance viewers' personal and professional lives.
The following shows are joining the lineup:
Featured:
Above the Clutter with Pete Krainik
Alan Olsen's American Dreams
SmartFem TV, hosted by Lea Woodford
Marketing Today with Alan Hart
Run Towards the Roar with Jason Forrest
Mind Your Business with Yitzchok Saftlas
Amazing Business TV with Shep Hyken
Media for C-Suite, hosted by Jess Todtfelt
The Keynote, hosted by Delatorro McNeal
Showcase:
Grategy, hosted by Lisa Ryan
Business Life TV, hosted by Shirley Dalton
The DEAN's List, hosted by Dean Lindsay
Business Builders Show, hosted by Marty Wolff
The Proteus Leader Show, hosted by Erika Andersen
Alex Vachon's Vlog, hosted by Alex Vachon
Best-selling author, speaker, and former Fortune 100 CMO Jeffrey Hayzlett created C-Suite TV to give top-tier business authors a forum for sharing thought-provoking insights, in-depth business analysis, and their compelling personal narratives.
"I wanted C-Suite TV to be a place where business people could get, not just the latest business information, but also learn things that would help them advance their careers regardless of industry," Hayzlett said. "The new lineup gives our viewers more options and more quality content to enhance their personal and professional lives."
For more information on TV episodes, visit www.csuitetv.com.
About C-Suite TV:
C-Suite TV, an entity of the C-Suite Network, is a web-based digital on-demand business channel featuring interviews and shows with business executives, thought leaders, authors and entrepreneurs providing news and information for business leaders. C-Suite TV is your go-to resource to find out the inside track on trends and discussions taking place in businesses today. This online channel is home to such shows as C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett, Executive Perspectives Live and Best Seller TV, and more. C-Suite TV is part of C-Suite Network, the world's most trusted network of C-Suite leaders. Connect with C-Suite TV on Twitter and Facebook.