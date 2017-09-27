UPDATE - Cannabis LAB unveils Speakers for Industry Insiders Roundtable on Branding

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - The CannabisLAB - Law, Accounting & Business ("cLAB"), an organization dedicated to providing its members the highest level of executive cannabis education, is proud to announce its Branding Seminar open to executives in the Cannabis Industry.

Billions of dollars are flowing to the thousands of producers across the Western United States -- all of those investments are depending on an exit to a well-capitalized buyer that will enter the scene when Cannabis hits the mainstream. All of those exits and valuations are dependent on ONE thing:

Turning a Commodity into a Brand

cLAB Los Angeles will be holding this panel on Thursday, September 28th, at 7pm, covering the topic of Brands. The panel will cover predictions on the future retail environment and how to drive customer purchasing decisions.

The Panel will be moderated by B. Otis Felder, Partner at Wilson Elser.

Guest Speakers will be:

- CA Assembly member Hon. Reggie Sawyer Jones

Protecting the Strain & Defending the Brand

- Catherine Franklin (aka ACat7), Chief Marketing Officer,and Ross Johnson, GG Strains (Gorilla Glue#4):

Trademark Protection and Prosecution

- James Monagle, Esq. Wilson Elser, NY

Marketing and Connecting with Buyers

- Dean Waters, CEO, Vimby

CA's Disruption and the Market Opportunity: Is your Brand Ready?

- Joel Besner, President, Marijuana Media

This event will cover the evolution of the cannabis industry and the eventual domination by branded products, with tips, traps, lessons, and predictions for the future.

Purchase Tickets here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/clab-la-when-brands-become-dominant-in-the-cannabis-industry-tickets-37...

On behalf of the Cannabis LAB - Los Angeles Chapter, we would like to thank the participants of its recent Launch Party, which welcomed over 350 attendees, including California State Treasurer, John Chiang, who gave the welcoming address.

About Cannabis LAB:

The Cannabis LAB - Law, Accounting & Business is an organization dedicated to providing its members the highest level of executive cannabis education. Our members include the leadership of major Cannabis Operators, Ancillary Businesses or Professionals servicing the industry. The Cannabis LAB is the conduit for professionals to enter the cannabis industry.