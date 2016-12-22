UPDATE - College Hunks expands its presence in the Pittsburgh area

Massive Pittsburgh metro area will provide opportunities for both moving and junk removal operations to quickly build a solid customer base

ALLISON PARK, PA--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving -- which has been featured on Blue Collar Millionaire, Shark Tank and other primetime shows -- has expanded its presence to the Pittsburgh area. The company provides local moving, junk removal, donation pickups, general labor and more. Franchisee Laura Charles opened her franchise at 3812 William Flynn Hwy, Bldg 14, Allison Park, PA 15101. They can be reached at (412) 226-0859 or online at https://collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/locations/pa/pittsburgh.

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving is a national moving and junk removal company and an established, award-winning franchise business.

We are the only nationwide moving company that offers full-service residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups and moving labor services across the United States and Canada.

The desire to mentor leaders and aggressively grow a new market is why College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving awarded Charles the rights to the franchise in Allison Park, PA.

"We are very aggressive when it comes to growth, but we want to do it the right way," College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving President Nick Friedman said. "That means, first and foremost, finding the right franchise partner. We only want to work with people who are enthusiastic about teamwork, and who believe in our mantra of 'move the world' -- which means making a positive impact in the lives of clients and employees. Charles shares our core values and clients are going to be blown away by the level of service they receive."

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving of Allison Park is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. You can reach them at (412) 226-0859 or https://collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/locations/pa/pittsburgh.

To learn about owning a College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving franchise, visit www.collegehunksfranchise.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/21/11G125848/Images/AllisonParkPA-85dab38763b292d5aadaedac126b0ee3.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZLNFSMSELM&feature=youtu.be