UPDATE - Couchbase Named a Strong Performer in In-Memory Database Platforms Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

Couchbase achieves top scores possible in scalability, ability to execute, open source and licensing, and use cases

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 18, 2017) - Couchbase, Inc. today announced that Forrester Research Inc. recognized the company as a strong performer in its "The Forrester Wave™: In-Memory Databases, Q1 2017." Forrester identified the 13 most significant companies in the category and evaluated them against 24 criteria. Couchbase received the top scores possible for scalability, ability to execute, open source and licensing and use cases in its first appearance in this specific Forrester Wave™ report.

According to the report, "An in-memory database is not just a nice-to-have option anymore -- it has become critical to support next-generation transactions, analytics, and operational insights... Today's in-memory databases are changing the way we build and deliver systems of engagement, and they are transforming the practice of analytics, predictive modeling, and business transaction management."

"Couchbase operates as a true 'system of engagement' database and delivers the foundational in-memory database technology that businesses focused on digital innovation require," said Bob Wiederhold, CEO at Couchbase. "As enterprises face increasing pressure to deliver high performance, scalable, and simplified data access for their next-generation applications, we are proud to simplify and automate complex challenges for customers. Couchbase is proud to be recognized as a strong performer in The Forrester Wave™ report."

The report cites that "Couchbase offers a scalable NoSQL in-memory database. Couchbase Server, an open source NoSQL key-value and document database, offers in-memory technology that appeals to enterprises that need to support higher performance, multimodel, scale, and simplified data access for next-generation applications. Firms use Couchbase to support social and mobile applications, content and metadata stores, eCommerce, and online gaming applications. Couchbase provides full support for documents, a flexible data model, indexing, full-text search, and MapReduce for real-time analytics. It has some large customers (such as AT&T, eBay, LinkedIn, McGraw-Hill Education, Orbitz, and Tesco PLC) that use the product to support various mission-critical workloads, including operational, analytical, and mixed workloads."

One such customer is Criteo, who leverages the Couchbase Data Platform to process more than 30 billion ads per day. "Couchbase powers our digital ad platform that requires sub-millisecond response times to handle a billion unique Internet users," said Nicolas Helleringer, Head of Site Reliability Engineering, Criteo. "We chose Couchbase for its superior memory-oriented architecture that drives high performance at mass scale. In addition, it is also easy to manage and requires little administrative overhead, even with a massive deployment like ours with over 1000 nodes."

Couchbase delivers NoSQL database technology for businesses focused on digital innovation. Organizations around the world choose Couchbase for its advantages in data model flexibility, elastic scalability, performance, and 24x365 availability to build enterprise web, mobile, and IoT applications. The Couchbase platform includes Couchbase, Couchbase Lite -- the first mobile NoSQL database -- and Couchbase Sync Gateway. Couchbase is designed for global deployments, with configurable cross datacenter replication to increase data locality and availability. All Couchbase products are open source projects.

Couchbase customers include industry leaders like AOL, Amadeus, AT&T, Cisco, Comcast, Concur, Disney, Dixons, eBay, General Electric, Marriott, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, PayPal, Ryanair, Rakuten / Viber, Tesco, Verizon, Wells Fargo, as well as hundreds of other household names.

